Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

25 August 2021, 08:43 | Updated: 25 August 2021, 08:44

Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef
Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef. Picture: Instagram

Who is Celebrity Masterchef star Melissa Johns and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Melissa Johns has already been impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef.

The former Coronation Street actress has joined the likes of Katie Price and Joe Swash in the competition.

But who is Melissa and what character did she play in Corrie? Find out everything…

Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef
Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef. Picture: BBC

Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Melissa Johns, 31, played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019.

She was the ex-girlfriend of Kate Connor after they met on a night out at Nick's Bistro with Rana Nazir.

But their relationship soon fell apart when Kate realised they had very different interests.

Kate tried to cut contact from Imogen but she tracked her down and confronted her about ignoring her phone calls.

They had a huge row and split, before Imogen stormed off.

Melissa Johns played Imogen in Coronation Street
Melissa Johns played Imogen in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

What else has Melissa Johns been in?

Melissa also played Hannah Taylor in Mike Bartlett's BBC One drama Life, which told the story of a block of flats in Manchester.

Before starting her acting career, Melissa trained at East 15 Acting School and became one of the first disabled actors to win the Laurence Olivier Bursary Award.

Her other credits include Hate Suzie, Flack, In The Long Run, Casualty, Silk and Doctors, while she has also written and developed her own one-woman show, Snatched.

The actress wrote and starred in the BBC Radio 4 drama In My Own Skin which was based on her experience of having her phone hacked and her private photos leaked online.

With a career in theatre productions, she has starred in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, Othello and Graeae’s The Iron Man.

Melissa is also a disability advocate and was born without her right forearm and hand.

She often speaks out about disability representation in the media and campaigns towards gaining equal rights.

As for her private life, Melissa is in a relationship with driving instructor Mat Swain.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Rhea Bailey starred in Coronation Street

Who did Rhea Bailey play in Coronation Street?

Daisy joined Corrie last year

Who is Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street and how is she related to Jenny Connor?
Sue Devaney returned to Corrie in 2019

Who plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street?

Corrie star Enid Dunn said she was 'brought to tears'

Coronation Street star Enid Dunn left in tears after Aldi shopper's act of kindness
Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ryan Russell? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Trending on Heart

The Princess Diana Musical will debut on Netflix before opening on Broadway

A musical about Princess Diana's life is coming to Netflix in a matter of weeks
Where was The Chair filmed?

Where was The Chair on Netflix filmed?

Viewers were baffled by the hard question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers baffled by show's 'hardest question ever'
Brits are being urged to stay away from Cornwall

Holidaymakers travelling to Cornwall urged to 'stay away' after a spike in Covid cases

News

Gemma Oaten starred in Emmerdale

Who did Gemma Oaten play in Emmerdale?

Stacey Solomon has hinted she is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints her due date is very soon as she shares adorable new bump pictures

Celebrities