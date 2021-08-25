Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef. Picture: Instagram

Who is Celebrity Masterchef star Melissa Johns and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Melissa Johns has already been impressing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef.

The former Coronation Street actress has joined the likes of Katie Price and Joe Swash in the competition.

But who is Melissa and what character did she play in Corrie? Find out everything…

Melissa Johns is competing in Masterchef. Picture: BBC

Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Melissa Johns, 31, played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019.

She was the ex-girlfriend of Kate Connor after they met on a night out at Nick's Bistro with Rana Nazir.

But their relationship soon fell apart when Kate realised they had very different interests.

Kate tried to cut contact from Imogen but she tracked her down and confronted her about ignoring her phone calls.

They had a huge row and split, before Imogen stormed off.

Melissa Johns played Imogen in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

What else has Melissa Johns been in?

Melissa also played Hannah Taylor in Mike Bartlett's BBC One drama Life, which told the story of a block of flats in Manchester.

Before starting her acting career, Melissa trained at East 15 Acting School and became one of the first disabled actors to win the Laurence Olivier Bursary Award.

Her other credits include Hate Suzie, Flack, In The Long Run, Casualty, Silk and Doctors, while she has also written and developed her own one-woman show, Snatched.

The actress wrote and starred in the BBC Radio 4 drama In My Own Skin which was based on her experience of having her phone hacked and her private photos leaked online.

With a career in theatre productions, she has starred in One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest, Othello and Graeae’s The Iron Man.

Melissa is also a disability advocate and was born without her right forearm and hand.

She often speaks out about disability representation in the media and campaigns towards gaining equal rights.

As for her private life, Melissa is in a relationship with driving instructor Mat Swain.