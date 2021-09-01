Who played Mavis Wilton in Coronation Street?

Thelma Barlow played Mavis in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who played Mavis in Corrie and where is Thelma Barlow now?

Coronation Street has had some big characters over the past 60 years.

And one woman who won’t be forgotten is Mavis Wilton, who appeared on the sow from 1971 until 1997.

Long-time Corrie fans will know Mavis was originally introduced as a one-off cameo appearance, but was so popular with viewers she became a regular.

Mavis was in Coronation Street for 26 years. Picture: Alamy

But who played Mavis is Corrie and what happened to her?

Who played Mavis in Coronation Street?

Mavis Wilton (also Riley) was played by Thelma Barlow for 26 years.

She was married to Derek Wilton (Peter Baldwin) and had a hilarious relationship with her boss Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) who she worked with in The Kabin.

After more than two decades on the Street, Thelma decided to leave Corrie in 1997.

As for Mavis, she left Weatherfield to run a guest house in Cartmel following the death of her husband.

Where is Thelma Barlow now?

After leaving Coronation Street, Thelma went on to make many stage appearances, with roles such as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit, Mam in Alan Bennett's Enjoy and as Abby Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace in 2003 on the West End stage.

In 2003, she moved to the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset and has also written a book about her hobby, organic gardening

In June 2014, the actress was the voice over for the short ITV documentary ‘Gail & Me: 40 Years on Coronation Street’, which celebrated Helen Worth's career.

The now-92-year-old recently told the Distinct Nostalgia podcast that she wouldn’t return to Corrie.

She said: “They’ve asked me back two or three times but I’ve said no because I feel I’ve packed Mavis away in a box now.

“I don’t think I’d know how to do her anyway. Maybe a good script would make me realise how I’d played the part.”

The acting legend also said she no longer watches the soap regularly because of how it has changed over the years.