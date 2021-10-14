Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell's life away from character Amelia Spencer

Daisy Campbell plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale and how old is she? Here's what we know about Daisy Campbell...

Amelia Spencer was introduced to Emmerdale viewers all the way back in 2011 when the character was just seven years old.

The little girl has been part of some huge storylines over the years, including the death of her mum, a life threatening accident at the garage and finding out her uncle was really her biological father.

But who plays Amelia in Emmerdale and how old is she? Find out everything…

Amelia has been on Emmerdale for ten years. Picture: ITV

Who plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale?

Daisy Campbell plays the role of Amelia in Emmerdale.

She was born in Methley, Leeds and attended Rebel Acting School before joining Emmerdale while she was still studying at Cathedral Academy.

The soap star was previously praised for her maturity and acting abilities while dealing with some heavy hitting storylines.

Daisy's co-star Liam Fox, who plays her onscreen father, previously opened up about filming the scenes where she had to care for him when he has an allergic reaction.

Daisy Campbell joined Emmerdale when she was seven. Picture: ITV

During an interview on Lorraine, he said: "Daisy is amazing. We had a chat with The Joseph Rowntree Foundation and met with parents and children in this situation.

"They might be 14 or 15 but they’re like 30-year-old adults, they had to grow up so fast. Daisy has been amazing and lent truth to it."

How old is Daisy Campbell?

Daisy was born in Leeds on 28th July 2003, making her 18-years-old.

The star was a world away from her on-screen character when she recently shared photos from her 18th birthday party.

Wearing a baby pink sequin embellished mini-dress, she shared plenty of photos from the big day.

Her character Amelia is slightly younger and is 15-years-old, with her date of birth falling on 31st August, 2006.