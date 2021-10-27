Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

27 October 2021, 13:04

Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997
Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997. Picture: Alamy

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When was Tara Reynolds in Emmerdale and what happened to Anna Brecon?

Emmerdale viewers might remember Anna Brecon for playing Tara Reynolds in the show all the way back in 1997.

She arrived in the village as the fiancée of Lord Alex Oakwell, but was unaware he had actually been having an affair with Kim Tate.

But what happened to Tara in Emmerdale and where is Anna Brecon now? Here’s what you need to know…

Anna Brecon appeared on Emmerdale between 1997-2007
Anna Brecon appeared on Emmerdale between 1997-2007. Picture: Alamy

When was Tara Reynolds in Emmerdale?

Brecon played the part of Tara in Emmerdale between 1997 and 2002, before returning briefly in May 2007.

Her character is best known for her marriages to Alex and Michael, as well as having an affair with Biff.

Tara's went on to have another affair with Sean Reynolds and the pair ended up driving off into the sunset together to set up a new life in Cheshire.

When she returned to the village for Len Reynolds's funeral in 2007, along with Marc Reynolds, viewers learned she had married Sean.

What else has Anna Brecon been in?

Anna was born in Salisbury and trained at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts.

Anna Brecon starred in the soap Canary Wharf
Anna Brecon starred in the soap Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

Her other television work includes Canary Wharf, Crime Traveller, The Bill and Doctors while she has also starred in two advertising campaigns for Ferrero Rocher.

Her film credits include Bring Me the Head of Mavis Davis, FairyTale: A True Story and Only Darkness.

Where is Anna Brecon from Emmerdale now?

Anna is now thought to be living in Brighton with her family and working as a portrait artist.

She is married to actor Stephen Beckett are the pair met in the rehearsals for a production of The Blue Room at the Octagon Theatre.

They got engaged in January 2003 and are now parents to daughter Nancy, born in 2005, and son, Wilfred, born in 2006.

In 2000, Anna was a victim of the Hatfield rail disaster while on her way from London to the Yorkshire Television Studios in Leeds.

Anna Brecon in 2001 at the National TV Awards
Anna Brecon in 2001 at the National TV Awards. Picture: Getty Images

This was a rail crash caused by a metal fatigue-induced derailment which killed four people and injured more than 70.

Anna suffered a minor injury, cuts and bruises and said she ‘felt lucky to be alive’ after surviving.

She said at the time: "I was incredibly lucky. I was aware of a lot of glass and dust flying around near my face. The window beside me had completely smashed.

"The train was dragging along the ground and the gravel came into the window, spraying in until we stopped.”

While she likes to keep her life out of the spotlight now, last year Anna Tweeted that she was holding her very first art exhibition.

She said at the time: “Just finished hanging my work for my first ever solo exhibition, as a portrait artist.

“The show runs at Bailey Contemporary Arts Gallery in Brighton until Thursday 17th May. Huge thanks to my wonderful friends and family who sat for me and made this possible. What an adventure!

