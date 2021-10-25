Who is Anita Dobson? The star's age, marriage to Brian May and EastEnders character revealed

25 October 2021, 18:29

Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call
Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call. Picture: Alamy

How old is Anita Dobson and who did she play in EastEnders?

Anita Dobson is starring as Grace Stephenson in the brand new ITV drama The Long Call.

The series is inspired by the novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves and follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in North Devon after the death of his dad.

When the body is found on the beach near Matthew’s home, the investigation puts the spotlight on the whole community.

But who is Anita Dobson and when did she leave EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

Anita Dobson is starring as Grace Stephenson in The Long Call
Anita Dobson is starring as Grace Stephenson in The Long Call. Picture: ITV

How old is Anita Dobson?

Anita Dobson is 72-years-old and was born On April, 29 1949 in Stepney, London before going on to train at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

As well as starring in EastEnders, Anita is a stage, film and television actress, and singer/

In 1986, she reached number four in the UK Singles Chart with "Anyone Can Fall in Love", a song based on the theme music of EastEnders.

She also starred in the 1989 ITV sitcom Split Ends and in 2003 she was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the National Theatre production of Frozen.

Brian May has been with Anita Dobson for 35 years
Brian May has been with Anita Dobson for 35 years. Picture: Alamy

She played Mama Morton in the West End musical Chicago (2003) and Gertrude in Hamlet (2005), and made her RSC debut in the 2012 revival of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Who is Anita Dobson’s husband?

Anita is married to Queen guitarist Brian May.

Brain was still married to Christine Mullen when he met actress Anita Dobson at a movie premiere in Beverly Hills in 1986.

May and Anita have been together since 1986 and got married in 2000.

Appearing on Loose Women in 2015, Anita revealed that she started the relationship with Brian while he was a married man and described herself as the ‘scarlet woman.’

With his first wife Christine, Brian shares three children: James (born 15 June 1978), Louisa (born 22 May 1981), and Emily Ruth (born 18 February 1987).

What character did Anita Dobson play in EastEnders?

Anita is best known for her role as Angie Watts in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 1985 to 1988.

Some of her biggest storylines included her struggles with alcoholism while working as the Queen Vic landlady.

Also her relationship with adulterous husband 'Dirty Den Watts' (Leslie Grantham) who handed her divorce papers during that very famous Christmas episode in 1986.

Anita Dobson played Angie Watts in EastEnders
Anita Dobson played Angie Watts in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

30.15 million viewers tuned in to that episode, giving the soap its highest ever episode rating, which has yet to be beaten by any other soap in the UK.

Angie left the Square in 1988 to be with her lover, Sonny, in Spain and she was later said to have moved to Miami and remarried.

In 2002, Angie Watts died off-screen of alcohol poisoning and was brought home to be buried by her on-screen daughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Long Call is airing on ITV this autumn

Is The Long Call based on a true story?

TV & Movies

The Long Call was filmed in North Devon

Where was The Long Call filmed? Locations in Bristol and North Devon revealed

TV & Movies

The Long Call focusses on the Church of the Brethren

ITV’s The Long Call: What is the Church of the Brethren?

TV & Movies

The Long Call is airing this autumn

The Long Call episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

What would you do if you were faced with this on your flight?

Outrage as plane passenger drapes long hair down the back of seat

Lifestyle

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call

Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

TV & Movies

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Is Toy Story your favourite family film?

Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Lifestyle

See the full cast for The Long Call

The Long Call cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents

Married At First Sight Australia's Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven welcome TWINS

TV & Movies

When is Waterloo Road returning?

When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed why she will never pretend Santa is real

'I'll never tell my two-year-old daughter about Santa because I don't want to lie'

Christmas

All the new November Netflix releases

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in November

TV & Movies

Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning

Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her Halloween-filled weekend

Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos