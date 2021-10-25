Who is Anita Dobson? The star's age, marriage to Brian May and EastEnders character revealed

Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call. Picture: Alamy

How old is Anita Dobson and who did she play in EastEnders?

Anita Dobson is starring as Grace Stephenson in the brand new ITV drama The Long Call.

The series is inspired by the novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves and follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in North Devon after the death of his dad.

When the body is found on the beach near Matthew’s home, the investigation puts the spotlight on the whole community.

But who is Anita Dobson and when did she leave EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

Anita Dobson is starring as Grace Stephenson in The Long Call. Picture: ITV

How old is Anita Dobson?

Anita Dobson is 72-years-old and was born On April, 29 1949 in Stepney, London before going on to train at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

As well as starring in EastEnders, Anita is a stage, film and television actress, and singer/

In 1986, she reached number four in the UK Singles Chart with "Anyone Can Fall in Love", a song based on the theme music of EastEnders.

She also starred in the 1989 ITV sitcom Split Ends and in 2003 she was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the National Theatre production of Frozen.

Brian May has been with Anita Dobson for 35 years. Picture: Alamy

She played Mama Morton in the West End musical Chicago (2003) and Gertrude in Hamlet (2005), and made her RSC debut in the 2012 revival of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Who is Anita Dobson’s husband?

Anita is married to Queen guitarist Brian May.

Brain was still married to Christine Mullen when he met actress Anita Dobson at a movie premiere in Beverly Hills in 1986.

May and Anita have been together since 1986 and got married in 2000.

Appearing on Loose Women in 2015, Anita revealed that she started the relationship with Brian while he was a married man and described herself as the ‘scarlet woman.’

With his first wife Christine, Brian shares three children: James (born 15 June 1978), Louisa (born 22 May 1981), and Emily Ruth (born 18 February 1987).

What character did Anita Dobson play in EastEnders?

Anita is best known for her role as Angie Watts in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 1985 to 1988.

Some of her biggest storylines included her struggles with alcoholism while working as the Queen Vic landlady.

Also her relationship with adulterous husband 'Dirty Den Watts' (Leslie Grantham) who handed her divorce papers during that very famous Christmas episode in 1986.

Anita Dobson played Angie Watts in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

30.15 million viewers tuned in to that episode, giving the soap its highest ever episode rating, which has yet to be beaten by any other soap in the UK.

Angie left the Square in 1988 to be with her lover, Sonny, in Spain and she was later said to have moved to Miami and remarried.

In 2002, Angie Watts died off-screen of alcohol poisoning and was brought home to be buried by her on-screen daughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).