The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
10 October 2021, 13:00
Who is in The Larkins with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen the cast before?
If you’re looking for a new comedy drama to relax with on a Sunday evening, then The Larkins could be just the thing.
Based on the classic TV show The Darling Buds of May, the six part series stars The Chase legend Bradley Walsh as well as Joanna Scanlan and Peter Davison.
But who else is in the drama and how do you recognise them? Here’s what we know…
The Larkins cast:
Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin
Obviously, we all know Bradley as the host of The Chase, but here he is starring as the father of the family, Pop Larkin.
This isn’t his first acting role, as the 61-year-old previously starred in Coronation Street and Law & Order: UK.
He has also played Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who since 2018.
Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin
Joanna Scanlan is starring alongside Bradley Walsh as his character’s wife Joanna Scanlan.
The actor previously played Terri Coverley inThe Thick of It and also starred in films such as Bridget Jones' Baby, Girl With a Pearl Earring and The Invisible Woman.
Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin
The character of Mariette Larkin is being played by Sabrina Bartlett.
Sabrina starred in The Passing Bells in 2014, and two years later she appeared in the sixth season finale of Game of Thrones as a member of House Frey, who was then revealed to be Arya Stark in disguise.
She also played Abigail Turner in the 2019 third season of Victoria and as Siena Rosso in Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Tok Stephen as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton
Accountant Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton is played by Tok Stephen.
Tok has had a string of TV roles over the years including Holby City, Grantchester and Silent Witness.
Peter Davison as the Vicar
Actor Peter Davison is playing the part of the village vicar.
Doctor Who fans will recognise Peter Davison as the fifth doctor, while he has also had roles in All Creatures Great And Small and The Last Detective.
Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier
Kriss Dosanjh has previously had roles in series such as This Is England, Dirty Pretty Things and Turning World.
Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester
Miss Edith Pilchester will be played by Amelia Bullmore who has previously had roles in Coronation Street, I'm Alan Partridge and Ashes to Ashes.
Her other credits include Twenty Twelve and Scott & Bailey.
She is also a sceenwriter who has created episodes of This Life, Attachments, Black Cab, and Scott & Bailey.
Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand
Seeta played Cassandra in the original 1981 West End production of Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber before going on to play many stage roles.
TV fans will probably recognise the actor for playing WPC Norika Datta The Bill from 1989 to 1998.
Her other roles include Doctors, The Café and EastEnders, on which she played Afia Khan's maternal aunt Shameem in 2011.
Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere
Before starring as Johnny Delamere in The Larkins, Robert Bathurst played prime minister in the BBC sitcom My Dad's the Prime Minister.
His other credits include Coup!, The Pillars of the Earth, Downton Abbey, Hattie and Wild at Heart.
Stephen Hagan as Tom Fisher
You might recognise Stephen Hagan from TV shows such as Clapham Junction, Mistresses, The Cut and Injustice. H
Barney Walsh as PC Harness
Bradley Walsh’s son Barney is making a cameo in The Larkins as PC Harness.
He has previously worked with his father on ITV show Breaking Dad, but has also had parts in many TV shows.
As a keen actor from a young age, he has starred in Doctors, Law and Order and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
Who else is in The Larkins?
Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill
Tony Gardner as Alec Norman
Selina Griffiths as Norma Norman
Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin
Liam Middleton as Montgomery Larkin
Lola Shepelev as Victoria Larkin
Davina Coleman as Zinnia Larkin
Tony Gardner as Alex Norman
Natalie Mitson as Pauline
Rosie Coleman as Petunia Larkin