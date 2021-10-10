The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?

The Larkins is on ITV this October. Picture: ITV

Who is in The Larkins with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen the cast before?

If you’re looking for a new comedy drama to relax with on a Sunday evening, then The Larkins could be just the thing.

Based on the classic TV show The Darling Buds of May, the six part series stars The Chase legend Bradley Walsh as well as Joanna Scanlan and Peter Davison.

But who else is in the drama and how do you recognise them? Here’s what we know…

The Larkins cast:

Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin

Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Obviously, we all know Bradley as the host of The Chase, but here he is starring as the father of the family, Pop Larkin.

This isn’t his first acting role, as the 61-year-old previously starred in Coronation Street and Law & Order: UK.

He has also played Graham O'Brien in Doctor Who since 2018.

Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin

Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Joanna Scanlan is starring alongside Bradley Walsh as his character’s wife Joanna Scanlan.

The actor previously played Terri Coverley inThe Thick of It and also starred in films such as Bridget Jones' Baby, Girl With a Pearl Earring and The Invisible Woman.

Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin

Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

The character of Mariette Larkin is being played by Sabrina Bartlett.

Sabrina starred in The Passing Bells in 2014, and two years later she appeared in the sixth season finale of Game of Thrones as a member of House Frey, who was then revealed to be Arya Stark in disguise.

She also played Abigail Turner in the 2019 third season of Victoria and as Siena Rosso in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Tok Stephen as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton

Tok Stephen as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Accountant Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton is played by Tok Stephen.

Tok has had a string of TV roles over the years including Holby City, Grantchester and Silent Witness.

Peter Davison as the Vicar

Peter Davison as the Vicar in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Actor Peter Davison is playing the part of the village vicar.

Doctor Who fans will recognise Peter Davison as the fifth doctor, while he has also had roles in All Creatures Great And Small and The Last Detective.

Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier

Kriss Dosanjh as Brigadier in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Kriss Dosanjh has previously had roles in series such as This Is England, Dirty Pretty Things and Turning World.

Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester

Amelia Bullmore as Miss Edith Pilchester in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Miss Edith Pilchester will be played by Amelia Bullmore who has previously had roles in Coronation Street, I'm Alan Partridge and Ashes to Ashes.

Her other credits include Twenty Twelve and Scott & Bailey.

She is also a sceenwriter who has created episodes of This Life, Attachments, Black Cab, and Scott & Bailey.

Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand

Seeta Indrani as Miss Chand in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Seeta played Cassandra in the original 1981 West End production of Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber before going on to play many stage roles.

TV fans will probably recognise the actor for playing WPC Norika Datta The Bill from 1989 to 1998.

Her other roles include Doctors, The Café and EastEnders, on which she played Afia Khan's maternal aunt Shameem in 2011.

Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere

Robert Bathurst as Johnny Delamere in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Before starring as Johnny Delamere in The Larkins, Robert Bathurst played prime minister in the BBC sitcom My Dad's the Prime Minister.

His other credits include Coup!, The Pillars of the Earth, Downton Abbey, Hattie and Wild at Heart.

Stephen Hagan as Tom Fisher

Stephen Hagan as Tom Fisher in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

You might recognise Stephen Hagan from TV shows such as Clapham Junction, Mistresses, The Cut and Injustice. H

Barney Walsh as PC Harness

Barney Walsh is appearing in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Bradley Walsh’s son Barney is making a cameo in The Larkins as PC Harness.

He has previously worked with his father on ITV show Breaking Dad, but has also had parts in many TV shows.

As a keen actor from a young age, he has starred in Doctors, Law and Order and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Who else is in The Larkins?

Francesca Wilson Waterworth as Libby Fothergill

Tony Gardner as Alec Norman

Selina Griffiths as Norma Norman

Lydia Page as Primrose Larkin

Liam Middleton as Montgomery Larkin

Lola Shepelev as Victoria Larkin

Davina Coleman as Zinnia Larkin

Tony Gardner as Alex Norman

Natalie Mitson as Pauline

Rosie Coleman as Petunia Larkin