Is The Larkins a remake?

10 October 2021, 08:00

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May
The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Is The Larkins a remake? And who starred in the original series?

Bradley Walsh is back on our TV screens with brand new ITV comedy series The Larkins.

The series follows the Larkin family, consisting of Pops, Ma and their six children, who live on a farm in Kent.

But is The Larkins a remake and when did the original air? Here’s what we know…

Is The Larkins a remake?

Yes, The Larkins is a reboot of The Darling Buds of May.

The Darling Buds of May originally broadcast from 1991-93
The Darling Buds of May originally broadcast from 1991-93. Picture: Alamy

The story is set back in the 1950s, where wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife, Ma, are raising their six children.

Originally airing in the 1990s, The Darling Buds of May cast starred the likes of Philip Franks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

It was based on a novel of the same name by writer H. E. Bates which was published in 1958 and the first of five iconic series of stories.

In the series, Sidney 'Pop' Larkin (David Jason) managed to avoid paying tax or national insurance throughout his working life.

Tax inspector Charley then arrives to make Pop pay his taxes, but is soon won over by country life and Pop’s eldest daughter Mariette (Catherine Zeta Jones).

The Darling Buds of May originally starred David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones
The Darling Buds of May originally starred David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in The Darling Buds of May cast, Pam Ferris played Florence Daisy "Ma" (Parker) Larkin, while Philip Franks played Charlie.

The series was originally shot at Buss Farm, known as Home Farm in the show, which consisted of a courtyard of buildings including a Grade II listed farmhouse, a typical Kentish Oasthouse and a Tudor Oak framed barn.

As for the new series, ITV has released a synopsis of the six part comedy, explaining: “The Larkins are always happy to share what they have with others, despite the fact that what they have is sometimes obtained by unusual means.

“Sadly their good heartedness is not always shared by certain members of the local community and village gossip (particularly from the Normans) about Pop and his family is often rife.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

Episode eight sees The Beach residents take on the 10 of Hearts game

Who is the witch in Alice in Borderland?

Who is the Game Master in Alice in Borderland?

Who is the Alice in Borderland game master?

Trending on Heart

Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years

Halloween costume ideas 2021: Easy, affordable and unique outfits

Lifestyle

The teacher has sparked a debate over whether it is acceptable or not to only invite certain classmates to a kid's birthday party

Teacher explains why children should never hand out party invitations in class

Lifestyle

EXCO

Take this simple quiz to discover the little things you can do to help look after your mental health

Lifestyle

EXCO

Take this simple quiz to discover the little things you can do to help look after your mental health

Lifestyle

The best family-friendly mazes and attractions to visit this Halloween

UK Halloween mazes and attractions to visit in 2021

Lifestyle

Emmerdale viewers think Meena will soon be found out

Emmerdale fans convinced killer Meena will finally be found out as Ethan's mum returns
We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

Where to buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK

Squid Game Halloween costume UK: where to buy the tracksuits and guard outfits

Lifestyle

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know
Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far
Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list

Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Travel

The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'

Lifestyle