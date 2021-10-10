The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent. Picture: ITV

Where was The Larkins filmed in Kent and where is it set? Here's what we know about the ITV show...

Bradley Walsh is back on our screens with the new series of The Larkins.

As a reboot of the ’90s classic The Darling Buds Of May, the series tells the story of Pop and Ma Larkin and their family.

But where is The Larkins filmed and where is it set? Here’s what we know…

Where is The Larkins filmed in Kent?

The Larkins is set and filmed in Kent countryside.

However, it was not shot in Buss Farm in Pluckley, which was the iconic home farm used in Darling Buds of May.

They decided to shoot from another farm in Kent which has not been specified.

The surrounding areas of Kent - including the villages of Underriver, Eynsford and West Peckham - were also used for other scenes.

Faversham was also used heavily, with the shops in the town’s Market Place transformed into a 1950s village.

Bradley Walsh was also spotted in costume at Walpole Bay Hotel in Broadstairs.

Bradley Walsh is starring in The Larkins. Picture: ITV

Elsewhere, London and Surrey were also used with production spotted at Flanchford Farm in Reigate and a nearby primary school in Betchworth.

Opening up about his experience filming in Kent, The Chase star Bradley said: “The joy of shooting here in Kent is the fact that this is where the books took place, so you get an infinity with it and you get a real feel for it. I think the farm we’re working on has a good couple of hundred, three hundred acres maybe, it’s beautiful.

“The interiors are the true inside of the farmhouse, it’s so lovely.”

Executive producer Sophie Clarke-Jervoise said she was keen to use the southern countryside, adding: “We wanted it to be in Kent because the novels are set in Kent. We wanted these lovely rolling hills, farms in the background, it’s just gorgeous, we’ve been so lucky.

She added: “We did look at other locations options but we just kept coming back to Kent because it has that authenticity of the novels.”