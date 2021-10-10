Angela Black cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Joanne Froggatt and where have you seen them before?

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of ITV's Angela Black and how do you recognise them? See the full cast list below...

ITV is back with a brand new drama called Angela Black which is going to have viewers hooked.

The six-part series tells the story of Angela Black - played by Joanne Froggatt - who is being domestically abused by her husband.

One day, Angela is approached by a Private Investigator who tells her a secret that is set to change her life forever.

As we watch the powerful story unfold, here’s everything you need to know about the star studded cast.

See the full cast of Angela Black on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Angela Black?

Joanne Froggatt as Angela Black

Joanne Froggatt as Angela Black. Picture: ITV

Joanne Froggatt is playing the main character of Angela, who has a controlling and abusive husband.

TV fans will recognise Joanne for playing Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, while she has also had roles in Liar, Dark Angel, and The Harrowing.

41-year-old Joanne originally made her TV debut in the long-running ITV drama The Bill in 1996 before landing the role of teenage mother Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street which she played 1998-99.

Since then she has gone on to star in many TV shows including Bad Girls, Dinnerladies and A Touch of Frost.

Michiel Huisman as Olivier

Michiel Huisman as Olivier in Angela Black. Picture: ITV

Angela’s abusive husband is played by Michiel Huisman who has been in a long string of TV shows.

You’ll probably know him for playing Daario Naharis in Game of Thrones and as Alex in Amazon Prime’s The Flight Attendant.

The Dutch actor has also starred in The Haunting of Hill House and mini series Harley and the Davidsons.

Samuel Adewunmi as Ed Harrison

Samuel Adewunmi as Ed Harrison. Picture: ITV

Private investigator Ed Harrison is portrayed by Samuel Adewunmi.

Samuel has previously starred in shows such as Doctor Who, The Watch, Lucky Man, The Hatton Garden Job and The Last Tree.

He is also set to lead the BBC adaptation of crime novelYou Don’t Know Me.

Deirdre Mullins as Emma

Deirdre Mullins is starring as Emma in Angela Black. Picture: Alamy

Irish actress Dierdre Mullins has had a successful stage career with her theatre work including playing Rosalind in As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe, Lika in 16 Possible Glimpses and Jessie Taite in The Silver Tassie.

She is also now a director.

Daniel Betts as Mike

Daniel Betts is playing Mike in Angela Black. Picture: Alamy

Mike actor Daniel Betts has had a long string of TV roles including The Crown, The Bill and Sex Education.

His film credits include The Canterville Ghost, Fury, Allied and War Machine.

Seth Stokes as Max Meyer

Seth is part of the Young Actors Theatre in Islington and is only 12-years-old, so this is his first major acting role.

Clement Stokes as Sam Meyer

Clements is also part of the Young Actors Theatre in Islington and is 10-years-old.

Anil Goutam as Dr. Peters

Anil Goutam is an actor best known for his roles in Seven Lucky Gods and Silent Witness.

Ashley Mcguire as Judy

Ashley Mcguire is starring as Judy in Angela Black. Picture: Getty Images

Ashley Mcguire is starring as Judy in Angela Black, but she previously played Mandy Harris in This Country, as well as Lorraine Fletcher in It’s A Sin.

EastEnders fans might also recognise her as Bev Slater in the BBC One soap which she played from 2018-2019.

Her other roles include Malory Towers, The Gentlemen, and upcoming BBC comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt.

Sara Houghton as Marissa

Actor Sara Houghton has previously had roles in Doom, The Omen and The Fourth Kind.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised, you can find out more at Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk).