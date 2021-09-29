Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Hollington Drive is a brand new drama series on ITV which explores the relationship between sisters Theresa and Helen when a child goes missing in the area.

While the sisters appear close and their children enjoy spending time together, things are not as they seem.

And when Theresa finds the kids on the edge of a woodland area fighting, her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.

But who is in the cast of Hollington Drive and what else have they been in? Here’s what we know…

Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa

Anna Maxwell Martin is leading the cast as the younger sister, Theresa.

Fans of the show will know her best for starring in Motherland and The Bletchley Circle.

More recently she starred as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael in the sixth season of Line of Duty.

She has also starred in the theatre production of His Dark Materials at the Royal National Theatre.

Rachael Stirling as Helen

Theresa’s older sister Helen is played by Rachael Stirling who has also had a long career in acting.

Her TV roles include the BBC drama Tipping the Velvet, as well as The Bletchley Circle, Lewis and Doctor Who.

Rhashan Stone as Fraser

Rhashan Stone is playing Theresa’s partner Fraser in Hollington Drive after starring in ITV’s Finding Alice earlier this year.

He has also had a successful stage career and has performed in London's West End.

His credits have included Much Ado About Nothing, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Richard III.

Peter Mcdonald as David

Helen’s partner David is played by Peter McDonald.

Peter is an Irish stage and screen actor who has appeared in TV shows such as No Offence, Thirteen, The Last Kingdom and Dublin Murders.

He was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for his short film Pentecost.

Jonas Armstrong as Gareth

Gareth is played by actor Jonas Armstrong, who TV fans will definitely recognise.

He is best known for playing the lead in the BBC One drama series Robin Hood,

Jonas’ most recent role is on the 2019 ITV drama series The Bay, where he played Sean Meredith.

Jodie Mcnee as Jean

Jodie Mcnee plays neighbour Jean who is left distraught when her child goes missing.

Jodie recently starred in Little Boy Blue, while her other credits include Official Secrets, The Physician and Judy.

Ken Nwosu as Eddie

Fraser’s brother Eddie is played by actor Ken Nwosu, who has previously appeared in ITV drama Sticks and Stones.

The star has also had roles in The Witches, Christopher Robin and Killing Eve.

Amelie Bea Smith as Eva

Amelie Bea Smith is playing Helen’s daughter Eva and parents might recognise her as the voice of Peppa Pig or for playing Flora Wingrave in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Before this, the actress appeared in several episodes of EastEnders in 2018 and 2019 where she played Daisy - the adoptive daughter of Ashley and Dan.

Fraser Holmes as Ben

Theresa’s ten-year-old son Ben is played by Fraser Holmes, with Hollington Drive as one of his first major roles.

Tia May Watts as Georgina

This is one of Tia May Watts’ first big roles in TV.

She is part of ​​Tracey Andrews BBM Young Performers agency.

Jim Howick as DS Parks

TV fans will recognise Jim for his appearances in shows such as Horrible Histories, Yonderland, Sex Education, Peep Show and Ghosts.