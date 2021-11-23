Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife

23 November 2021, 09:12

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory
Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory. Picture: ITV/Instagram
How old is Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman and is the Emmerdale star married? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale's Al Chapman has been causing a lot of drama in the Dales since he arrived in 2019.

Most recently, the businessman has been manipulating Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) after investing in the pub.

In a bid to get the Woolpack closed down so he can replace it with luxury apartments, sneaky Al has been suggesting a lot of changes.

These include cost-cutting suggestions like frozen ready-meals, new staff uniforms and different types of beer.

Al Chapman is played by Michael Wildman in Emmerdale
Al Chapman is played by Michael Wildman in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But away from his character on Emmerdale, who is Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman and is he married?

Who plays Al Chapman in Emmerdale?

Al Chapman is played by actor Michael Wildman who is well known for starring in the film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as centaur Magorian.

The star made is debut in Emmerdale back in 2019 as the ex-husband of Jessie Dingle and father of Ellis Chapman.

Despite bagging roles in some huge TV shows and films over the years, Michael described Emmerdale as one of his most demanding roles.

Michael Wildman and his famous wife Ceri Ann Gregory
Michael Wildman and his famous wife Ceri Ann Gregory. Picture: Alamy

"You go in and you work 12-13-hour shifts and it is relentless," he said on Loose Women.

"I always say to people on this job, every script I’ve had over the last two decades I get every week and a half.

"It’s like having a new job every week which is great because I never know what’s coming. It’s one of the hardest jobs you’ll do in the game."

He also explained how his mum doesn’t ask for Emmerdale spoilers, despite being a huge fan, saying: "She is very good. She doesn't ask me at all. She wants to watch it and see how it plays out herself."

How old is Michael Wildman?

He is thought to have been born in January 1970, making him 51-years-old.

What else has Michael Wildman been in?

Michael has had a very successful career in acting and has appeared in some huge TV shows and movies.

He previously appeared alongside Samuel L Jackson in the classic comedy Extras, while his other roles include Miranda, Family Affairs, Peep Show, Casualty, Primeval, Being Human, Holby City, Plebs and Death in Paradise.

More recently, he appeared in ITV crime series Liar, as well as BBC’s Rellik.

As well as Harry Potter, his film credits include The Bourne Ultimatum, London Has Fallen and Ready Player One.

Michael was recently in the West End playing Lance Corporal Dawson in A Few Good Men alongside Rob Lowe.

Who is Michael Wildman’s wife?

Michael is married to Welsh singer and actress Ceri Ann Gregory and the pair share a five-year-old son.

The actor previously said his young son struggles when he has to go away and film Emmerdale for long periods of time.

He told Loose Women: "My son had a little bit of anxiety issues when I first started the job.

"When they come into consciousness, around four or five, [before] I could leave and do two weeks away…shoot stuff and come back and ‘daddy’s back!’ Now he’s asking, ‘how many sleeps?’ and it’s hard.

"The first month on the job he was crying when I left and I hadn’t experienced that before.”

