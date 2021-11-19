Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ Chloe's dad Damon Harris is linked to a past character

Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out who Chloe Harris’ dad is after his name was revealed as Damon.

The teen - who is played by Jessie Elland - has kept her past a secret since her debut back in August.

But after some new details about her parents were teased, now fans think they know who Chloe is related to…

Emmerdale viewers think they know who Damon is linked to
Emmerdale viewers think they know who Damon is linked to. Picture: ITV

Who is Damon in Emmerdale?

While Emmerdale has not yet confirmed who Chloe’s dad is, Emmerdale fans are convinced he has a link to a former character.

It was revealed on Thursday (November 18) that Chloe's criminal father is called Damon.

Viewers also know that Damon was in prison, while Chloe was related to sister Gemma, who died three years ago and is the heart donor to Sarah Sugden

A mysterious man also began following Chloe in a car, with many trying to work out his identity.

There have been plenty of guesses on Twitter, with many thinking he is linked to past character Pierce Harris, who was sent to prison in 2017.

One person said: "Damon Harris doesn’t ring a bell, maybe Pierce Harris’ bother???? #Emmerdale."

Another follower commented: "Damon the big time gangsters called Damon #Emmerdale."

Someone else wrote: "I'm literally on the floor trying to get a close up on Chloe's dad! Doesn't look like Declan or Pierce,” while a fourth added; “I think Pierce Harris is her dad.”

Someone was following Chloe in a car
Someone was following Chloe in a car. Picture: ITV

This comes after Charity, Mackenzie and Kerry all desperately attempted to track down Chloe and Noah Dingle, who had decided to runaway together.

Revealing just how dangerous Damon is, Kerry revealed said he ended up in prison for money laundering, saying: "Why don’t you ask yourself what he’s laundering it for... drugs, people trafficking.

"Oh yeah, that’s the kind of man that we’re talking about!"

Kerry went on to say she had moved in with the Harris family to look after Chloe after her mum died and dad went to prison.

She went on to say he is very protective over Chloe after losing his wife and daughter.

