Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale and why is he leaving?

21 November 2021, 17:00

Aaron Dingle has been on Emmerdale since 2008
Who is Danny Miller in Emmerdale and has he left for good? Here's what we know about the Aaron Dingle actor...

Danny Miller has taken a big leap of faith and joined the I’m A Celebrity line up this year.

The 30-year-old first debuted on Emmerdale all the way back in 2008 and has been part of some huge storylines.

But Danny recently revealed he was leaving the Dales behind, so let’s find out a little bit more about his acting career…

Danny Miller plays Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale
Who does Danny Miller play in Emmerdale?

Danny Miller has played Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale since 2008.

Over the past 13 years, the actor has been part of some huge storylines from his tragic romance with Jackson Walsh, who he helped take his own life.

He then went on to have a tumultuous relationship with Robert Sugden, and was also part of a historic child abuse storyline involving his father.

Danny previously took a break from the soap back in 2012 to pursue other roles but reprised his role as Aaron in 2014 .

Why did Danny Miller leave Emmerdale?

On November 16, Danny revealed he had quit Emmerdale ahead of his time on I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking to press in November, Danny told the Mirror he wanted to spend more time with his fiancée Steph and their new baby Albert.

"I've got my baby now and I'm getting married next year and it's felt like the right time to open a new chapter in my life - god, my nerves are going because I've not really told anybody,” he said.

"I'm very emotional about it, actually. It's been a massive part of my life and it's taught me lots of things.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller is now a dad
Emmerdale's Danny Miller is now a dad. Picture: Instagram

“I've been wanting to spread my wings for a while and a show like this gives me the opportunity to see what else happens after it and kind of start a new life with my family and see what happens.

"Obviously, [I'm A Celebrity] is a fantastic money earner - not gonna lie - and it gives me the chance to at least be off for a year and next year if nothing happens and I'll be comfortable with my family and I'm hoping stuff does happen and new jobs come up, but we shall see. "

He also opened up about his tough filming schedule, adding it is ‘very difficult’ to be able to spend time with his little boy.

Will Danny Miller return to Emmerdale?

It is unclear whether the door will be left open for Danny to return to Emmerdale, or whether his character will be killed off.

