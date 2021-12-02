Coronation Street fan recognise Curtis’ dad as former Emmerdale star

Mark Cameron has starred in Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Heart reporter

Who is Curtis' dad in Coronation Street and was Mark Cameron in Emmerdale?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans were shocked on Wednesday evening when Curtis Delamere’s dad Neville turned up.

Curtis (played by Sam Retford) previously lied to his fiancé Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) that his dad had died.

But Emma was left baffled when Neville turned up and introduced himself to her as Curtis’ dad.

Curtis quickly backtracked by telling Emma that Neville is his step-dad but fans were left wondering where they had seen the newcomer before.

Curtis' dad is played by Mark Cameron. Picture: ITV

So, who plays Curtis’ dad and what do we know about Mark Cameron?

Who plays Curtis’ dad in Coronation Street?

Curtis’ dad Neville is played by Mark Cameron.

Emmerdale fans will recognise Mark for playing Sean Rossi in the soap from 1996 to 1997.

One person questioned on Twitter: "Feel like I recognise Curtis’s dad but not sure where from?! #Corrie."

To which someone else replied: "He’s been in Corrie before and Emmerdale."

Mark Cameron also starred in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

As well as starring as Sean Rossi in Emmerdale, Mark returned to the soap in 2020 to play a detective.

He has also appeared in two episodes of EastEnders as Hugh Thompson from 2014 to 2016.

He’s even starred as three different characters in Corrie, including DI Parks which he played intermittently between 2006 and 2007.

He returned to the cobbles as Stuart Pollock in September 2017 and played Lenny Schnitzer in the ITV soap.

What else has Mark Cameron been in?

TV fans might recognise Mark for his roles in Casualty, Law & Order UK, Scar Tissue and Doctors.

Back on Corrie, Curtis was recently diagnosed with a heart condition that means he could die at any moment.

But after he lied about his dad’s death, viewers have been casting doubt over what’s really wrong with him.