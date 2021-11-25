Coronation Street viewers convinced Roy Cropper will be back after spotting detail

Roy Cropper left Coronation Street last night. Picture: ITV

By Heart reporter

Why has Roy Cropper left Coronation Street for good and will David Neilson be back?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coronation Street fans were left sobbing this week when Roy Cropper seemingly left the cobbles for good.

The drama started when the police started asking questions about the gun used in relation to Seb Franklin's father, as well as the sinkhole at the Platts' house.

And after being caught up in a web of lies, Roy (played by David Neilson) decided to leave for South America after bagging a job serving food to conservation workers.

Roy Cropper has left Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Putting his plan in motion, Roy then got Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) to sign over his entire estate to Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher).

He also told Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) to sell the Woody.

Hearing of his plans to leave Nina enlisted the help of Carla Connor (Alison King), Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill), Chesney Brown (Sam Aston), Brian Packham (Peter Gunn), Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) to beg him to stay.

But it wasn’t enough to convince him, and in classic soap style, Roy got in a taxi and headed off into the night.

Corrie fans have been left wondering whether Roy will be back or whether he has left Corrie for good.

Here’s what we know…

Has Roy Cropper left Coronation Street for good?

ITV bosses are yet to confirm whether Roy will be back, but Corrie viewers are convinced he will be back.

One fan noticed the soap didn’t use any special rolling credits to say goodbye to the long running character, writing on Twitter: “Roy will be back they didn’t use the special credits #Corrie.”

“Roy will be back. Part of the cobbles .. couple of weeks time #corrie @itvcorrie,” said another.

David Neilson has been on Corrie since 1995. Picture: Alamy

A third said: “I reckon Roy will be back for Christmas. I certainly hope it! #Corrie.”

While a fourth wrote: “I'm not having this 'Roy Exit ' story ...come on writers get him back this instant ! #corrie.”

And a fifth simply added: “#Corrie Roy will be back…”

Why has David Neilson left Coronation Street?

Long-standing Corrie favourite David Neilson has played Coronation Street's Roy Cropper since 1995.

He is yet to speak out about his exit from the show, so it is unknown whether he plans to come back.