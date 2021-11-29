Coronation Street's Lucien Laviscount unrecognisable 10 years after leaving soap

29 November 2021, 09:29

Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Corrie
Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Corrie. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Who did Lucien Laviscount play in Coronation Street? And what happened to his character Ben Richardson?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucien Laviscount has hit the headlines this week after he was caught getting very cosy with Jesy Nelson.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, the former Little Mix star looked loved up with the Emily in Paris actor during a night out in London.

The famous pair even seemingly leant in for a kiss at one point, while neither have confirmed their romance.

Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Coronation Street
Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

But who is Lucien Laviscount and what happened to his character in Coronation Street?

Who did Lucien Laviscount play in Coronation Street?

Lucien Laviscount played Ben Richardson in Coronation Street in 2009.

He arrived as the captain of the school's swimming team and was friends with the likes of Sian Powers and Ryan Connor.

Ben started dating Sophie Webster, but things got complicated when he kissed Ryan's mum Michelle Connor.

After the truth was revealed, Ben swiftly left the cobbles.

Lucien Laviscount plays Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road
Lucien Laviscount plays Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road. Picture: Alamy

What else has Lucien Laviscount been in?

Lucien Laviscount, 29, bagged his first TV role on an M&S advert in 2002 alongside fellow young actor Joseph Aston and David Beckham.

He as had roles in Clocking Off and Johnny and the Bomb, before joining Grange Hill as Jake Briggs.

After leaving Coronation Street, he played Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road from 2010-2011.

Lucien Laviscount is starring is Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount is starring is Emily in Paris. Picture: Alamy

His other credits include Casualty, New Tricks, crime comedy-drama Snatch and Katy Keene.

Lucien also appeared in the eighth series of the UK's Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and came fifth overall.

More recently, he will be starring in the second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris where he is playing Alfie.

His character is described as a sarcastic and charming cynic who refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture.

He and Emily seemingly develop a romantic relationship as the season progresses.

