4 September 2023, 13:48

Adam Thomas says he's still 'struggling' with pain after chronic illness diagnosis.
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Adam Thomas was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis earlier this year and has now updated fans on his chronic health battle.

Adam Thomas, 35, has admitted he is "still struggling" after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in August.

The Waterloo Road actor and Emmerdale star took to Instagram this week where he posted a topless selfie after going for a swim, a form of exercise he says is helping with symptoms.

The TV star, who has two children, wrote in the caption of the image that he has to "get comfortable being uncomfortable" and that he is trying to stay strong and focused amid the diagnosis.

Adam previously told his fans that he had been suffering with pain in his knees, wrists, ankles and toes since January, and that now he has been diagnosed he is able to "get it under control".

Adam Thomas attends the ITV Gala, 2017
Adam Thomas attends the ITV Gala, 2017. Picture: Alamy

In the recent Instagram post, Adam wrote: "Very rare sight … me with my top off! But I need to get comfortable feeling uncomfortable! Am not in the best shape of my life but, I could be worse.

"This year has been tough there’s no doubt about that… but I’ve just got to stay focused now! I’m still struggling and the pain is still there but I’m putting on a brave face I’ve got to stay strong!

"Swimming helps me so much with my arthritis, I mean as much as it kills me getting my top off and going for a swim, I know it’s helping me and I know it’s also helping me deal with the issues I’ve got with me and my body. Which is a good thing!"

Adam Thomas poses after visiting the swimming pool amid his health battle
Adam Thomas poses after visiting the swimming pool amid his health battle. Picture: Adam Thomas/Instagram

At the time of his diagnosis, Adam thanked his wife, Caroline, and their children Teddy and Elsie for their support during his journey.

He said that while it has been "challenging and frustrating at times" he has learnt a lot about himself and that he'd "be lost" without his family.

Adam Thomas poses with his wife, Caroline, and his two children Teddy and Elsie
Adam Thomas poses with his wife, Caroline, and his two children Teddy and Elsie. Picture: Adam Thomas/Instagram

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

According to the NHS, rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. The condition usually affects the hands, feet and wrists.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease which means your immune system attacks the cells that line your joints by mistake, making the joints swollen, stiff and painful.

There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, however early diagnosis and treatment can help alleviate the symptoms. People with the condition can take medication and participate in physiotherapy to help manage any problems.

