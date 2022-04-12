Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

12 April 2022, 08:45

Mancs on the Mic is back!
Picture: Instagram/Global

The Thomas brothers are back for a brand-new series of their podcast Mancs on the Mic.

Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas are officially back for a new series of their hit podcast Mancs on the Mic

The Thomas brothers - who are known for their extensive TV work on shows like Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Love Island - will be bringing their second series of Mancs on the Mic to Global Player from Tuesday, April 19.

It will see them discuss everything from family life, careers, mental health, and everything in between.

Commenting on the second series of the podcast, the brothers said: “We are all so happy to be back for season two of this podcast, we all lead such busy lives so getting together each week to catch up and speak on things we may not necessarily get the chance to discuss is something we all look forward to.

You can listen to Mancs on the Mic on Global Player
Picture: Global

"In this podcast, listeners get to hear what we really think about the best and worst parts of our lives! We all talk non-stop everyday so love letting the fans and followers in to share questions which we can then debate and often disagree on in the episodes each week. We hope everyone loves this series as much as the first, we had a blast recording it."

Mancs on The Mic is available on Global Player from 19th April, with new episodes every Tuesday.

