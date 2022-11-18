Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

How old is Emmerdale star Isabelle Hodkins and what else has she been in?

Emmerdale fans will know Isabel Hodgins for playing Victoria Sugden since 2006.

Isabel was only 13 years old when she first landed the role on the ITV soap and has been starring for more than 15 years.

Some of her biggest storylines include being placed in psychiatric care, marrying Adam Barton and falling in love with his brother Matty, as well as being the victim of a horrific rape.

But how old is actress Isabel and what else has she been in?

Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Isabel Hodgins?

Isabel was born on 23rd November 1993 which makes her 27-years-old.

She was born in Eccles which is a town in Salford, Manchester and made an appeal in the Salford Advertiser for funding to get her into Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

The role of Victoria was initially played by Jessica Haywood from 1994 to 1998 before then being replaced by Hannah Midgley from 1998 to 2006.

In an attempt to make the character more mature, Victoria was re-cast and 12-year-old Isabel secured the role in 2006.

Emmerdale actor Isabel Hodgins on the red carpet 2022. Picture: Getty Images

What else has Isabel Hodgins been in?

Victoria Sugden has been Isabel’s only TV role so far after she joined 15 years ago.

She auditioned for the role when she was attending Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

The star previously said she wanted to be a star on the West End but decided to audition for Emmerdale on a whim.

Does Isabel Hodgins have a partner?

It’s not known whether Isabel is currently single, but she previously dated her former Emmerdale co-star Michael Parr, who played Ross Barton.

The pair began secretly dating in 2015 and revealed the romance in 2016 when they both posted snaps on a romantic break in Paris.

Isabel Hodgins with her Emmerdale co-stars 2022. Picture: Instagram

Michael shared a sweet message about Isabel on her birthday, writing: "Happy 24th birthday to this little one. Who woulda thought that 5’2 (and a half) could pack so much love, devotion and attitude.

"Thank you for being the most wonderful and caring best friend a boy could ask for. Love you to the moon and back. X."

In 2019, the couple split after three years together after Mike quit to move to America while Isabel remained on the show.

More recently, Isabel sparked speculation she was dating co-star Lawrence J Robd, who plays Mackenzie Boyd.

The pair were spotted cosying up on the red carpet at the Grand Ball in Manchester earlier this year.

