Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

18 November 2022, 09:05

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale
Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

How old is Emmerdale star Isabelle Hodkins and what else has she been in?

Emmerdale fans will know Isabel Hodgins for playing Victoria Sugden since 2006.

Isabel was only 13 years old when she first landed the role on the ITV soap and has been starring for more than 15 years.

Some of her biggest storylines include being placed in psychiatric care, marrying Adam Barton and falling in love with his brother Matty, as well as being the victim of a horrific rape.

But how old is actress Isabel and what else has she been in?

Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale
Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Isabel Hodgins?

Isabel was born on 23rd November 1993 which makes her 27-years-old.

She was born in Eccles which is a town in Salford, Manchester and made an appeal in the Salford Advertiser for funding to get her into Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

The role of Victoria was initially played by Jessica Haywood from 1994 to 1998 before then being replaced by Hannah Midgley from 1998 to 2006.

In an attempt to make the character more mature, Victoria was re-cast and 12-year-old Isabel secured the role in 2006.

Emmerdale actor Isabel Hodgins on the red carpet 2022
Emmerdale actor Isabel Hodgins on the red carpet 2022. Picture: Getty Images

What else has Isabel Hodgins been in?

Victoria Sugden has been Isabel’s only TV role so far after she joined 15 years ago.

She auditioned for the role when she was attending Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

The star previously said she wanted to be a star on the West End but decided to audition for Emmerdale on a whim.

Does Isabel Hodgins have a partner?

It’s not known whether Isabel is currently single, but she previously dated her former Emmerdale co-star Michael Parr, who played Ross Barton.

The pair began secretly dating in 2015 and revealed the romance in 2016 when they both posted snaps on a romantic break in Paris.

Isabel Hodgins with her Emmerdale co-stars 2022
Isabel Hodgins with her Emmerdale co-stars 2022. Picture: Instagram

Michael shared a sweet message about Isabel on her birthday, writing: "Happy 24th birthday to this little one. Who woulda thought that 5’2 (and a half) could pack so much love, devotion and attitude.

"Thank you for being the most wonderful and caring best friend a boy could ask for. Love you to the moon and back. X."

In 2019, the couple split after three years together after Mike quit to move to America while Isabel remained on the show.

More recently, Isabel sparked speculation she was dating co-star Lawrence J Robd, who plays Mackenzie Boyd.

The pair were spotted cosying up on the red carpet at the Grand Ball in Manchester earlier this year.

Read more

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997

Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Angie Reynolds starring in Emmerdale in 2000

What happened to Angie Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is Freya Copeland now?

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

Who will be shot in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Chas Dingle is shot in showdown

There could be another death in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who is next to die as Cain Dingle discovers Chas affair

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Lifestyle

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller won last year's series

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 and what other stars have won? See the full list

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

You can now buy half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

Lifestyle

This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

Lifestyle

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

Primark's Christmas shopping bags can be used as wrapping paper

Primark Christmas bags designed to double up as wrapping paper

Christmas

A man has been criticised for leaving without paying the bill

‘I left a restaurant without paying for my food after waiting an hour’

Lifestyle

Would you be offended if you were asked to clean up after your baby in a cafe?

'A cafe worker handed me a dustpan and brush to clean up my baby's mess – should I be annoyed?'

Lifestyle

The Married at First Sight UK reunion is coming

Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special line-up revealed in first look

Married at First Sight

Neighbours is back with a brand new series

Neighbours set to return just months after being cancelled