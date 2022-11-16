Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale and where is she now?

16 November 2022, 09:34

Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997
Sally Walsh starred in Emmerdale in 1997. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

When was Sally Walsh in Emmerdale and what is she doing now? Everything you need to know...

Emmerdale fans will know Amy Walsh has played Tracy Metcalfe since all the way back in 2014.

But what viewers might not know is that her sister Sally also had a part in the soap almost two decades before.

Sally was part of the ITV soap for three years back in 1997 and was part of some huge storylines.

So, who did Sally Walsh play and where is she now? Here’s what we know…

Amy Walsh in Emmerdale as Lyn Hutchinson
Amy Walsh in Emmerdale as Lyn Hutchinson. Picture: Shutterstock

Who did Sally Walsh play in Emmerdale?

Sally Walsh played teenager Lyn Hutchinson in 1997 who became an enemy of classmate Kelly Windsor.

Lyn started off as a bully and tormented Emma Cairns over her pregnancy, but later warmed up and began dating Marlon Dingle.

What happened to Lyn Hutchinson in Emmerdale?

Lyn was a character in the soap for three years until 2000 and she left the village in 2000 after she discovered Scott Windsor was having an affair with his stepsister Kelly behind Roy Glover's back.

Sally Walsh and her sisters Kimberley and Amy
Sally Walsh and her sisters Kimberley and Amy. Picture: Getty Images

Where is Sally Walsh now?

Sally was born 31st July 1978 in Bradford, West Yorkshire and is the sister of Amy Walsh and Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.

After her time on Emmerdale, Sally went on to appear in both EastEnders and Coronation Street.

In 2019, Sally played a midwife as Sinead Tinker welcomed her baby boy.

She has also had roles in The Bill, Doctors and Heartbeat and even starred in a Disney movie at the age of just 16-years-old.

Now, Sally has recently opened a drama academy for kids in Woodford Green.

Keen to share her passion with the local children in her area, Sally told Great British Life: “The aim is to build confidence while having plenty of fun.

“The classes will involve some improvisation along with prose and scripted pieces. Ultimately, children will be offered the opportunity to enter LAMDA examinations, but this will be as and when they feel ready.”

She also has three sons, adding: “Strangely my three sons are quite shy, which is ironic considering I spent my childhood being told to ‘stop showing off!’”

