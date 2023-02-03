Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character. Picture: ITV

Who is Mark Bails and what happened to him in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know...

Emmerdale's Charity Dingle faced a tough week when she found out Mark Bails had died.

After receiving a shocking phone call, Charity invited her cousin and ex-partner Cain to go with her to a cemetery, where she found the grave of Mark Bails.

The grave showed that Mark had died on 5th January this year after suffering a heart attack in his prison cell.

But fans of the show have been wondering who Mark Bails was and who played him…

Rocky Marshall starred as Mark Bails. Picture: ITV

Who was Mark Bails in Emmerdale?

Mark made his first appearance in Emmerdale back in 2014 as a corrupt police detective inspector.

As soon as he arrived, he was determined to make sure Charity ended up in prison for her role in Declan Macey's insurance scam at Home Farm back in 2013.

Charity ended up getting a two-year prison sentence and later revealed Mark used to abuse her when she was a child.

In 2018, Mark returned to Emmerdale when Tracy Metcalfe reported a man called Phil Webb to the police for blackmailing her.

Emmerdale's Mark Bails was sent to prison in 2018. Picture: ITV

Charity then told her partner at the time Vanessa Woodfield that Mark had groomed and raped her when she was just 14-years-old, leaving her pregnant.

At the time, Charity thought her baby had died soon after birth, but it was later revealed Ryan was adopted and brought up by midwife Irene Stocks.

Mark was finally exposed when Charity revealed his abuse during a press conference for a police campaign.

He was then found guilty of rape and wrongful imprisonment and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Emmerdale's Charity was left emotional after she found out Mark Bails died. Picture: ITV

Who played Mark Bails and where is he now?

Mark Bails was played by actor and presenter Rocky Marshall.

He trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and has starred in films such as Hart's War, Re-Kill, Mean Machine, Remainder and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

His TV credits include Mr Selfridge, The Royals, A Confession, Family Affairs, Casualty, Holby City, Law & Order: UK, Waking the Dead, and The Bill.

Rocky has also had a successful West End career appearing in many plays.

Read more: