Married At First Sight Australia's Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven welcome TWINS

25 October 2021, 12:40

MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents
MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents. Picture: Instagram

Married At First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably hooked on Married at First Sight Australia season eight.

And one couple who definitely got caught up in the drama is Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven.

But are Melissa and Bryce still together now and what happened to them? Here’s what we know…

MAFS's Melissa and Bryce are now parents to twins
MAFS's Melissa and Bryce are now parents to twins. Picture: Instagram

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Melissa and Bryce still together?

Yes. It might come as a surprise to Married at First Sight Australia fans, but Melissa and Bryce are actually still together and are now parents to TWINS.

The pair welcomed their sons 10 weeks early on October 16 and revealed they have called them Levi and Tate.

Opening up about their little ones, Bryce recently said: “Our twins are in for a challenging few weeks in NICU & are already showing signs they’ve got a loving personality.

“@lissrawson & I are proud & loving parents of these little fighters.

“We can’t wait to bring our boys home!”

They announced the news with an Instagram video, with Bryce seen filming his fiancé in a hospital bed.

“We didn’t really have your typical Saturday morning did we, babe,” he said.

“No, today we were planning on establishing the nursery but here we are,” Rawson replied.

“The twin boys didn’t want to stay inside and play, they wanted to come out and meet us in the real world.

“We’re not 100 per cent ready for them, nothing’s set up... the main thing is Lis is healthy and the two boys are healthy and soon we’re gonna be mum and dad.”

Before all their happy news, things weren’t exactly smooth sailing for these two, with Bryce changing his mind about whether he wanted to stay with Melissa during a commitment ceremony.

He also made rude comments about his wife’s appearance and Melissa was left crying on multiple occasions.

But they seemingly worked through their problems and Bryce even asked Melissa to marry him for real with a black diamond during a helicopter tour.

Where is Melissa Rawson from Married at First Sight Australia now?

By the looks of her Instagram account, Melissa is enjoying her time as a new mum and has been asking her followers for lots of advice.

Bryce and Melissa are now parents
Bryce and Melissa are now parents. Picture: Instagram

Aside from this, she seems to be carving out a career as an Instagram influencer and often advertises different products across her social media accounts.

Where is Bryce Ruthven from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Bryce calls himself a ‘radio host, event MC and sports commentator’ on his Instagram account.

He often shares photos with his wife, as well as hanging out with his friends and family.

