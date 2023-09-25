Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

By Hope Wilson

Thomas and Rosaline were wed on Married At First Sight but are they still together?

Married At First Sight stars Thomas, 27, and Rosaline, 28, are one of eight couples who have been matched together on the show.

Viewers saw the two meet at the alter where they both said 'I do'. Despite the awkward start to their relationship, the couple appear to be getting on better.

As we wait for their newlywed life to continue on screen, what do we know about their relationship status currently?

Are Thomas and Rosaline still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Thomas and Rosaline still together?

It is currently unknown if Thomas and Rosaline are still in a relationship.

As per the rules of MAFS, the couple are not able to confirm or deny if they are still together.

Viewers will have to tune in to the show to see if their marriage works out.

Thomas and Rosaline were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Thomas said about Rosaline?

After their honeymoon episode aired, Thomas posted a sweet picture of him and Rosaline.

He captioned the post: "During our honeymoon we had so many laughs! Trekking up a mountain to get snacks 🍫 never have I ever in an igloo 🧊 and attempting to have picnic on a mountain summit 🏔️ until a blizzard hit 😨😂

Last night’s episode was only a pinhole into us getting to know one another @rozzdarlington 👰🏼‍♀️ I can’t wait for people to see the real us 🙏"

Thomas uploaded an image of him and Rosaline on their honeymoon. Picture: Instagram/thomaskriaras

What has Married at First Sight Rosaline said about Thomas?

Rosaline has also posted images of Thomas to her Instagram.

After their wedding, Rosaline introduced her followers to her groom and has since added images of their honeymoon to her Instagram Story.

