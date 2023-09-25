Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

25 September 2023, 17:10

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

By Hope Wilson

Thomas and Rosaline were wed on Married At First Sight but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight stars Thomas, 27, and Rosaline, 28, are one of eight couples who have been matched together on the show.

Viewers saw the two meet at the alter where they both said 'I do'. Despite the awkward start to their relationship, the couple appear to be getting on better.

As we wait for their newlywed life to continue on screen, what do we know about their relationship status currently?

Are Thomas and Rosaline still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight
Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

Are Married At First Sight Thomas and Rosaline still together?

It is currently unknown if Thomas and Rosaline are still in a relationship.

As per the rules of MAFS, the couple are not able to confirm or deny if they are still together.

Viewers will have to tune in to the show to see if their marriage works out.

Thomas and Rosaline were wed on Married At First Sight
Thomas and Rosaline were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What has Married At First Sight Thomas said about Rosaline?

After their honeymoon episode aired, Thomas posted a sweet picture of him and Rosaline.

He captioned the post: "During our honeymoon we had so many laughs! Trekking up a mountain to get snacks 🍫 never have I ever in an igloo 🧊 and attempting to have picnic on a mountain summit 🏔️ until a blizzard hit 😨😂

Last night’s episode was only a pinhole into us getting to know one another @rozzdarlington 👰🏼‍♀️ I can’t wait for people to see the real us 🙏"

Thomas uploaded an image of him and Rosaline on their honeymoon
Thomas uploaded an image of him and Rosaline on their honeymoon. Picture: Instagram/thomaskriaras

What has Married at First Sight Rosaline said about Thomas?

Rosaline has also posted images of Thomas to her Instagram.

After their wedding, Rosaline introduced her followers to her groom and has since added images of their honeymoon to her Instagram Story.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Shona is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Shona: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Nathanial Valentino has appeared on reality TV before Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Nathanial Valentino: Previous TV roles revealed

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott update fans on relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott update fans on relationship status

Married At First Sight bosses have spoken out against Nathanial Valentino's allegations

Married at First Sight bosses break silence after Nathanial Valentino accuses show of being 'scripted'

Trending on Heart

My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie announce split following show finale

My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie announce split following show finale

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

Bobby Brazier and his younger brother Freddie have been in the public eye from a young age

Where is Bobby Brazier's brother Freddie now?

Next has revealed they will be closing 11 stores

Which Next stores are closing? Here is everything we know so far

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a money warning

Martin Lewis issues 'urgent' warning to savers over interest rates freeze

Lifestyle

Great British Bake Off is back on our screens soon

When is The Great British Bake Off on? Start date and time revealed

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

What nights is Married At First Sight UK on?

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Here is how to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Georges: Age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

The full list of Wilko stores set to close have been revealed

When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

Lifestyle