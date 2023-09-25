Married At First Sight Nathanial Valentino: Previous TV roles revealed

25 September 2023, 15:02

MAFS UK - meet Nathanial

By Hope Wilson

What other TV shows has MAFS Nathanial Valentino been in?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nathanial Valentino, 36, is one of the grooms on this year's Married At First Sight, however this isn't his first foray into reality TV.

The social media star has appeared in various television shows prior to MAFS including Geordie Shore and Young Free and Single.

With his fiery personality making waves on Married At First Sight, it's no wonder Nathanial has become a TV favourite so quickly.

What other TV shows has Nathanial been in? Here is everything you need to know.

Nathanial Valentino is a reality TV vetran
Nathanial Valentino is a reality TV vetran. Picture: Instagram/Nathanial Valentino

Was Nathanial on Geordie Shore?

Nathanial appeared in Geordie Shore spin-off Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.

The dating show saw the Geordie Shore cast pair up with singletons on the look out for love.

Despite going on dates, Nathanial didn't find a romantic connection, leading him to take part in Married At First Sight.

Nathanial Valentino has appeared on Geordie Shore
Nathanial Valentino has appeared on Geordie Shore. Picture: Instagram/Nathanial Valentino

Was Nathanial on Young, Free and Single?

Nathanial took part in the E4 series Young, Free and Single which saw six men and women looking for love.

The MAFS groom became close with contestant Laura however the two decided they were better off friends.

Nathanial Valentino was also a cast member on Young, Free and Single
Nathanial Valentino was also a cast member on Young, Free and Single. Picture: Instagram/Nathanial Valentino

Was Nathanial on Million Dollar Baby?

Nathanial appeared on Million Dollar Baby back in 2018.

The series followed the life of Big Brother star Lateysha Grace's life with her family, however the series was not renewed after its initial run.

Nathanial appeared in Million Dollar Baby
Nathanial appeared in Million Dollar Baby. Picture: Instagram/Nathanial Valentino

Nathanial is currently a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023, where viewers watched him tie the knot with 29-year-old Ella Morgan.

The couple have had a rocky relationship so far and with this series set to be the longest ever, there is plenty more drama to come.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Shona is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Shona: Age, job, Instagram revealed

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott update fans on relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott update fans on relationship status

Married At First Sight bosses have spoken out against Nathanial Valentino's allegations

Married at First Sight bosses break silence after Nathanial Valentino accuses show of being 'scripted'

Trending on Heart

My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie announce split following show finale

My Mum Your Dad's Paul and Natalie announce split following show finale

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

My Mum Your Dad's Roger and Janey confirm they're still together following finale

Bobby Brazier and his younger brother Freddie have been in the public eye from a young age

Where is Bobby Brazier's brother Freddie now?

Next has revealed they will be closing 11 stores

Which Next stores are closing? Here is everything we know so far

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a money warning

Martin Lewis issues 'urgent' warning to savers over interest rates freeze

Lifestyle

Great British Bake Off is back on our screens soon

When is The Great British Bake Off on? Start date and time revealed

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

What nights is Married At First Sight UK on?

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Stacey Solomon fans praise star for sharing 'realistic' morning routine

Here is how to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

How to apply for Married At First Sight 2024

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Tasha: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Peggy: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Georges: Age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

The full list of Wilko stores set to close have been revealed

When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

Lifestyle