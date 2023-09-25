Married At First Sight Nathanial Valentino: Previous TV roles revealed
25 September 2023, 15:02
MAFS UK - meet Nathanial
What other TV shows has MAFS Nathanial Valentino been in?
Nathanial Valentino, 36, is one of the grooms on this year's Married At First Sight, however this isn't his first foray into reality TV.
The social media star has appeared in various television shows prior to MAFS including Geordie Shore and Young Free and Single.
With his fiery personality making waves on Married At First Sight, it's no wonder Nathanial has become a TV favourite so quickly.
What other TV shows has Nathanial been in? Here is everything you need to know.
Was Nathanial on Geordie Shore?
Nathanial appeared in Geordie Shore spin-off Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer in 2021.
The dating show saw the Geordie Shore cast pair up with singletons on the look out for love.
Despite going on dates, Nathanial didn't find a romantic connection, leading him to take part in Married At First Sight.
Was Nathanial on Young, Free and Single?
Nathanial took part in the E4 series Young, Free and Single which saw six men and women looking for love.
The MAFS groom became close with contestant Laura however the two decided they were better off friends.
Was Nathanial on Million Dollar Baby?
Nathanial appeared on Million Dollar Baby back in 2018.
The series followed the life of Big Brother star Lateysha Grace's life with her family, however the series was not renewed after its initial run.
Nathanial is currently a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023, where viewers watched him tie the knot with 29-year-old Ella Morgan.
The couple have had a rocky relationship so far and with this series set to be the longest ever, there is plenty more drama to come.
