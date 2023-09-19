Rosaline Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

19 September 2023, 20:30

MAFS UK - Meet Rosaline

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Rosaline, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Rosaline.

How old is Rosaline, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Rosaline.

Rosaline is one of the brides on Married At First Sight
Rosaline is one of the brides on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Rosaline?

Rosaline is 28-years-old and from Crewe.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the experiment, Rosaline said: "I’m excited, but I’m also feeling quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real!"

What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's job?

Rosaline is a florist.

At the Married At First Sight launch event, Rosaline told Heart: "Arguments started from the first dinner party, drama just from the get-go. I couldn't believe it."

Rosaline is hoping to find her perfect partner on Married At First Sight
Rosaline is hoping to find her perfect partner on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@rozzdarlington

What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's Instagram?

Rosaline's Instagram handle is @rozzdarlington.

When asked about her fellow contestants, Rosaline said: "We all had our own red flags, we're not perfect."

Are Married At First Sight Rosaline and Thomas still together?

It is currently unknown if Rosaline and Thomas are still together.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how their relationship develops over time.

Through the process Rosaline believes she has learned a lot about herself, stating: "You learn to love yourself. From the beginning you've changed so much to the end. Until you actually fully love yourself you can't actually give someone else that love."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Are Married At First Sight's Ella and Nathanial still together?

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Thomas Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

When does Married At First Sight UK start and how often is it on?

How long is Married At First Sight UK on for and what days does it air?

Married At First Sight's Laura shares full vows to Arthur after show 'edited them down'

Married At First Sight's Laura shares full vows to Arthur after show 'edited them down'

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Laura and Arthur still together?

Trending on Heart

Millie Radford has hinted she is due to give birth soon

Millie Radford hints she’s hours from giving birth as she posts ‘last bump pic’ from hospital

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon paid tribute to Nicky Newman

Heartbroken Stacey Solomon leads tributes as Nicky Newman dies of breast cancer

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off 2023: Full list of contestants revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2023: Full list of contestants revealed

It is set to be a dramatic episode of My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad will send two parents home tonight in shock elimination

Married At First Sight's bride Laura furious as she meets husband Arthur on wedding day

Married At First Sight bride Laura furious as she meets husband Arthur on wedding day

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and TV roles

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Paul: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Brad is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Brad: Age, job, Instagram and tattoos explained

Porscha is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Porscha: Age, job, son and Instagram revealed

Terence is a cast member on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight Terence: Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight Luke: Age, jobs, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Nathanial is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Nathanial: Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

Jay is one of the contestants on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Jay: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed

Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed