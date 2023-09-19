Rosaline Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed
19 September 2023, 20:30
MAFS UK - Meet Rosaline
Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Rosaline, from her age to her job and Instagram.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.
The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.
One of the contestants looking for love this year is Rosaline.
- Listen on Global Player: Luanna: The Podcast. Hosted by pals Luisa Zissman & Anna Williamson, join the girls for their no holes barred rants, chats & bants on the topical stories of the week
How old is Rosaline, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Rosaline.
How old is Married At First Sight Rosaline?
Rosaline is 28-years-old and from Crewe.
Speaking ahead of taking part in the experiment, Rosaline said: "I’m excited, but I’m also feeling quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real!"
What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's job?
Rosaline is a florist.
At the Married At First Sight launch event, Rosaline told Heart: "Arguments started from the first dinner party, drama just from the get-go. I couldn't believe it."
- Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and TV roles
- Who is Married At First Sight's Arthur? Age, job, Instagram revealed
What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's Instagram?
Rosaline's Instagram handle is @rozzdarlington.
When asked about her fellow contestants, Rosaline said: "We all had our own red flags, we're not perfect."
Are Married At First Sight Rosaline and Thomas still together?
It is currently unknown if Rosaline and Thomas are still together.
Viewers will have to tune in to see how their relationship develops over time.
Through the process Rosaline believes she has learned a lot about herself, stating: "You learn to love yourself. From the beginning you've changed so much to the end. Until you actually fully love yourself you can't actually give someone else that love."
Read more:
- Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding
- When does Married At First Sight UK start and is it on every night?
- Married At First Sight Nathanial: Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed