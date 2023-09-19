Rosaline Married At First Sight: Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - Meet Rosaline

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Rosaline, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Rosaline.

Rosaline is one of the brides on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Rosaline?

Rosaline is 28-years-old and from Crewe.

Speaking ahead of taking part in the experiment, Rosaline said: "I’m excited, but I’m also feeling quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real!"

What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's job?

Rosaline is a florist.

At the Married At First Sight launch event, Rosaline told Heart: "Arguments started from the first dinner party, drama just from the get-go. I couldn't believe it."

Rosaline is hoping to find her perfect partner on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@rozzdarlington

What is Married At First Sight Rosaline's Instagram?

Rosaline's Instagram handle is @rozzdarlington.

When asked about her fellow contestants, Rosaline said: "We all had our own red flags, we're not perfect."

Are Married At First Sight Rosaline and Thomas still together?

It is currently unknown if Rosaline and Thomas are still together.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how their relationship develops over time.

Through the process Rosaline believes she has learned a lot about herself, stating: "You learn to love yourself. From the beginning you've changed so much to the end. Until you actually fully love yourself you can't actually give someone else that love."

