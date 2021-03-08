Inside Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant’s real wedding after Married at First Sight Australia

Jules and Cam had a wedding on TV after Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cam had a second televised wedding after the show.

Arguably the biggest success story of Married at First Sight Australia ever, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant are still going strong two years after series six aired.

But while they lived like husband and wife just minutes after meeting, the couple actually went on to have a second - and legally binding - wedding a few months later.

Fans of the show would have seen Cameron get down on one knee at the MAFS final commitment ceremony, where he popped the big question.

In December 2019, the ceremony was aired on an episode of Nine's A Current Affair.

Jules and Cameron got married for an episode of A Current Affair. Picture: Channel Nine

And it was even more over the top than you ever could have imagined, with beautiful decorations, amazing flowers and a stunning cake.

Alongside a photo of the unusual sweet treat, Jules explained: “Having a smash cake was so much fun and different at our wedding!

“I had made little cricket bats for Cam as a surprise with engraving on them! (that’s love! Involving cricket on our day 😂 I married cricket and Cam🏏😂"

When it comes to her dress, Jules also chose something out of the ordinary when she picked a pink gown.

"Traditionally, when you have been married before, you wear pink for the second time," she told A Current Affair at the time.

The dress was created by designer Nicky Velani from over 300 metres of hand-cut pink tulle.

Jules also confessed that her ruffled gown was inspired by her grandmother's toilet roll holder, as she admitted: "Nanna that had a toilet dolly! Hahaha. I always found her so glamorous as a child. Honestly.”

As for the venue, they transformed Sydney's Beta Bar and Alpha Restaurant into a beautiful space with flowers, balloons and giant light up letters.

The venue can hold up to 200 people and guests at the reality TV wedding included former MAFS stars Nic Jovanovic and Cyrell Paule.

We previously revealed that Melissa Lucarelli was uninvited to the wedding as a bridesmaid, but photos from the big day show Heidi Latcham did attend.

