Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe confirm they're still together with emotional messages

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton still together? Find out everything about the Married at First Sight UK couple...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been completely hooked on Married at First Sight UK 2022.

And with the show wrapping up on Channel 4, we’re all wondering which couples went the distance and are still together now.

Well, one pairing which have seemingly got stronger since leaving the show are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton.

During their very emotional final vows, Jenna said: "There are lots of obstacles we might have to overcome.

Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

"But ultimately, I hope these are things we can overcome together. We have managed to conquer every conflict so far, no matter how big or small, and we've come out stronger for it.

"If I could write stay today, I would. I choose you now, and I want to keep choosing you for as long as we are both happy. I hope you keep choosing me too!"

Zoe also chose to stay with her wife, adding: "On our wedding day, I knew the person standing with me at the altar would be someone I never forget.

"You're the most thoughtful person I've ever met. I promise to have your back, respect and stand beside you. I'm hoping to continue to do so, if you'll let me."

Jenna thanked Zoe's family after MAFS filming. Picture: Instagram

They have since both shared sweet messages about each other on social media, with Jenna sharing a string of photos of the pair.

“Well… even I was on the edge of my seat! 🥺 Don’t fear… vegans and non vegans unite ✊,” she said.

One fan commented: “Sooooo happy for you both ❤️❤️ yay 🙌🙌,” while another said: “Gorgeous. The most down the earth funny genuine couple ever, keep on being yous and I look forward to watch yous blossom😍.”

A third added: “❤️you both made the right decision for each other ❤️so happy for you both xx”.

Jenna has also previously shared a photo of Zoe's family to her Instagram story, where she wrote: "Very lucky to have landed these as the in-laws."

She also commented on the original post with a string of red love-hearts.