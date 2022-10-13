Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe confirm they're still together with emotional messages

13 October 2022, 15:20

Are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton still together? Find out everything about the Married at First Sight UK couple...

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been completely hooked on Married at First Sight UK 2022.

And with the show wrapping up on Channel 4, we’re all wondering which couples went the distance and are still together now.

Well, one pairing which have seemingly got stronger since leaving the show are Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton.

During their very emotional final vows, Jenna said: "There are lots of obstacles we might have to overcome.

Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK
Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

"But ultimately, I hope these are things we can overcome together. We have managed to conquer every conflict so far, no matter how big or small, and we've come out stronger for it.

"If I could write stay today, I would. I choose you now, and I want to keep choosing you for as long as we are both happy. I hope you keep choosing me too!"

Zoe also chose to stay with her wife, adding: "On our wedding day, I knew the person standing with me at the altar would be someone I never forget.

"You're the most thoughtful person I've ever met. I promise to have your back, respect and stand beside you. I'm hoping to continue to do so, if you'll let me."

Jenna thanked Zoe's family after MAFS filming
Jenna thanked Zoe's family after MAFS filming. Picture: Instagram

They have since both shared sweet messages about each other on social media, with Jenna sharing a string of photos of the pair.

“Well… even I was on the edge of my seat! 🥺 Don’t fear… vegans and non vegans unite ✊,” she said.

One fan commented: “Sooooo happy for you both ❤️❤️ yay 🙌🙌,” while another said: “Gorgeous. The most down the earth funny genuine couple ever, keep on being yous and I look forward to watch yous blossom😍.”

A third added: “❤️you both made the right decision for each other ❤️so happy for you both xx”.

Jenna has also previously shared a photo of Zoe's family to her Instagram story, where she wrote: "Very lucky to have landed these as the in-laws."

She also commented on the original post with a string of red love-hearts.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

The MAFS UK reunion is coming

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama

Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

Trending on Heart

Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick

Teacher shares 'magic mess' trick which will get your kids to tidy up in five minutes

Lifestyle

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas

Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

Christmas

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby

Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

Lifestyle

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK

List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Lifestyle

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores

Marks and Spencer to shut 67 stores due to rising costs

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs

Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

Celebrities

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names

Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

Lifestyle

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Lifestyle

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

Netflix

A woman has revealed the revenge she took on her neighbour

'My neighbour parks nine cars outside my house - but my revenge cost them £90k'

Lifestyle

Mike Tindall has reportedly joined I'm A Celeb

Mike Tindall 'becomes first royal to sign up for I'm A Celebrity'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Angela Lansbury passed away at the age of 96-years-old

Tributes pour in for Hollywood legend Dame Angela Lansbury after her death aged 96

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh has been criticised for not accepting a 'correct' answer

The Chase fans blast Bradley Walsh for 'robbing' contestants of £52k jackpot

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Martin Lewis has urged his followers to check this benefit

Martin Lewis reveals 'little-known' benefit for grandparents who help with childcare

Lifestyle