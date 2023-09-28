Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he got 'lost in lust' with incompatible Shona

28 September 2023, 11:12 | Updated: 28 September 2023, 11:25

Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he's incompatible with Shona but got 'lost in lust'
Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he's incompatible with Shona but got 'lost in lust'. Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brad and Shona appear to be one of the strongest couples on Married At First Sight at the moment, but is it all about to fall apart?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight viewers have been left shocked at how fast Shona, 31, and Brad, 27, have been moving on the hit reality TV show, telling each other after a week of knowing one another they're in love.

At the first dinner party, the couple's fellow brides and grooms were left astounded by their closeness, with the experts pointing out that they could have been 'peacocking'.

While things appear to be going well with the pair at the moment, it appears there may be trouble on the horizon with Brad telling us he got "lost in lust" during his time on the show with Shona and that they "couldn't be any less compatible".

Speaking to Heart at the launch party of Married At First Sight, the Grimsby model said: "I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent.

Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona told each other they were in love a week into their marriage
Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona told each other they were in love a week into their marriage. Picture: E4

"I got lost in the physical aspects of it things rather than the emotional. You go in and it's at first physical, because you don't know them, so when you get to know the person you actually find out if you get on or not."

He added: "In my experience we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless."

Brad said that during his time on Married At First Sight he got 'lost in lust'
Brad said that during his time on Married At First Sight he got 'lost in lust'. Picture: E4

When the couple first met on their wedding day, they connected through their spirituality and both appeared very smitten with their partner.

When Brad and Shona took off on their honeymoon, the couple's relationship became more physical and on one of the last nights the model told his wife he was "falling in love" with her.

The couple walked in strong to the first dinner party, but shocked the fellow brides and grooms - as well as the experts - with their declarations of love for one another.

Expert Mel appeared worried about this, and later pointed out that Shona has a habit of falling in love quickly and that it might be worth her and Brad slowing down.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has been mum-shamed online

Stacey Solomon hits back after being cruelly mum-shamed over kids’ dinner

Celebrities

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows
Hannah Spearritt was a member of S Club

Hannah Spearritt confirmed for Dancing On Ice after quitting S Club tour

Celebrities

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Trending on Heart

This is where all the past Great British Bake Off winners are now.

All The Great British Bake Off winners: Where they are now?

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood has been a favourite on our TV screens for years

Paul Hollywood facts: Age, wife and children revealed

Celebrities

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for 2023 – here’s all you need to know.

When is Extra Slice on? Who's hosting The Bake Off Spin-Off

TV & Movies

Prue Leith is a judge on The Great British Bake Off

Prue Leith facts: Age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon posted a heartwarming update on her daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon left 'crying' after daughter Belle makes huge milestone

Celebrities

The money expert explained his key tips to slash bills.

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts share top gas and electricity bill tips for 2023

Money

A surge in standing charges and lack of government support will leave families worse off this winter.

Energy price cap 2023: Are energy prices going up this winter?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford and her family have gone on their 19th holiday in 21 months

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys 19th holiday in 21 months

Celebrities

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are TV stars

Inside Sue and Noel Radford's romance: When they met and how long they've been married

Celebrities

Brad told Shona he had developed "deep" feelings for her.

Married at First Sight fans stunned as Brad admits he's 'in love' with Shona

Married at First Sight

Alison Hammond is the new host of The Great British Bake Off

Bake Off fans react to Alison Hammond's hosting debut calling her 'perfect'

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023?

TV & Movies

Matt Lucas was the previous presenter of The Great British Bake Off

Why did Matt Lucas leave The Great British Bake Off?

TV & Movies

Brad and Shona are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies