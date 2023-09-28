Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he got 'lost in lust' with incompatible Shona

Married At First Sight's Brad confesses he's incompatible with Shona but got 'lost in lust'. Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

Brad and Shona appear to be one of the strongest couples on Married At First Sight at the moment, but is it all about to fall apart?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight viewers have been left shocked at how fast Shona, 31, and Brad, 27, have been moving on the hit reality TV show, telling each other after a week of knowing one another they're in love.

At the first dinner party, the couple's fellow brides and grooms were left astounded by their closeness, with the experts pointing out that they could have been 'peacocking'.

While things appear to be going well with the pair at the moment, it appears there may be trouble on the horizon with Brad telling us he got "lost in lust" during his time on the show with Shona and that they "couldn't be any less compatible".

Speaking to Heart at the launch party of Married At First Sight, the Grimsby model said: "I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent.

Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona told each other they were in love a week into their marriage. Picture: E4

"I got lost in the physical aspects of it things rather than the emotional. You go in and it's at first physical, because you don't know them, so when you get to know the person you actually find out if you get on or not."

He added: "In my experience we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless."

Brad said that during his time on Married At First Sight he got 'lost in lust'. Picture: E4

When the couple first met on their wedding day, they connected through their spirituality and both appeared very smitten with their partner.

When Brad and Shona took off on their honeymoon, the couple's relationship became more physical and on one of the last nights the model told his wife he was "falling in love" with her.

The couple walked in strong to the first dinner party, but shocked the fellow brides and grooms - as well as the experts - with their declarations of love for one another.

Expert Mel appeared worried about this, and later pointed out that Shona has a habit of falling in love quickly and that it might be worth her and Brad slowing down.

Read more: