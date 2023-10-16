Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

16 October 2023, 16:39

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment
Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Matt, from his age to his job and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has had plenty of drama already, but with some late arrivals joining the party, it's set to become even more explosive.

With the help of relationship experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul Carrick Brunson, these new brides and grooms are looking to find their perfect partner.

One of the new cast members is Matt.

How old is Matt, what does he do for a living and does he have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Matt.

Matt is looking for love on Married At First Sight
Matt is looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Married At First Sight Matt?

Matt is 29-years-old and from Harrogate.

Speaking to Heart, Matt opened up about why he decided to go on the show.

The groom said: "I've never watched the show in my life, I've never seen an episode, nothing. So I went into this show not knowing what to expect.

"All I knew was that I could potentially meet the love of my life. But I do have to say, I do think I struggled to be myself throughout."

Matt is one of the newest grooms entering Married At First Sight
Matt is one of the newest grooms entering Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor

What is Married At First Sight Matt's job?

Matt is a window cleaner and athlete.

When asked his thoughts about entering the experiment as a late arrival, Matt said: "For me it was a bit daunting coming in because you have no idea what people are going to be thinking of you.

"I think the thing in my head was 'oh my god what if someone tries to take my wife.' All these things go through your head."

Matt is one of the late arrivals on Married At First Sight
Matt is one of the late arrivals on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor

What is Married At First Sight Matt's Instagram?

Matt's Instagram handle is @mattpilmoor.

He regularly posts images of his fitness routine as well as days out with his friends.

Watch Matt's Married At First Sight introduction video here:

Married At First Sight - Meet Matt

What has Married At First Sight Matt said about the show?

Matt has explained that he trusted the experts to find his perfect match.

The groom said: "For me it wasn't an opportunity I could turn down. I just thought being able to potentially meet someone doing this show but also it working out and becoming a real life thing, is almost like a dream come true.

"You get put with someone you've never met in your life through the trust of three experts and then you could potentially spend the rest of your life with that someone. I just thought taking that opportunity would be amazing.

"I've not had much luck with finding that special someone so I was all up for this. It was a good experience."

