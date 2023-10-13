Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

MAFS star Porscha made the explosive claims during a popular podcast – and said she had the messages to prove it.

Married At First Sight's Porscha has claimed her husband Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women' during their stint on the show.

The outspoken bride, 36, accused her ex-partner of being unfaithful while the couple were filming for the experiment and told fans she had the messages to prove it.

During Wednesday night's explosive episode, the mother-of-one's loyalty was called into question at the commitment ceremony after she allegedly snogged four men during a steamy game of spin the bottle.

But now Porscha has pointed the finger back at her former groom, alleging he was 'in a relationship' with other girls while the cameras were still rolling.

Speaking to Will Njobvu on his podcast Reality with Will, she said: "Well since the show has been airing, I've had multiple women message me to say he was in a relationship with them.

"I kid you not, and I've got the receipts - I will show you. I'll get my phone and show you the DMs I've been getting."

"He's got another girlfriend now, basically he never planned to stay.. this was all to promote his DJ business."

Terence immediately hit back at his ex-wife's accusations, insisting that he never crossed the line with other women while they were together.

He told MailOnline: "I strongly refute any claim that I cheated on Porscha during the experiment."

Porscha made the claims about Terence following her dramatic exit from the series, in which her husband 'blindsided' her with his unexpected choice to leave.

The DJ and social worker told the experts he wasn't impressed with her antics and refused to continue his relationship, despite his wife wanting to stay.

Show rules dictate that if one person decides to remain in the experiment, both parties have to work on their marriage for another week.

But Terence was adamant he was walking away from the executive assistant for good, leaving the other brides and grooms in shock.

The claims come just days after co-star Luke labelled Porscha "fake" following the heated drinking game.

During a live video, the MAFS groom, who was matched up with Jay, reflected on the events with his "best mate" Terence.

Speaking of Porscha, Luke said: "How fake do you have to be to let them try and stay in the process, she was only there for one reason."

The DJ then explained he wasn't in the experiment for the ups and downs, but to him it seemed like "every week this woman's got me in drama".

He added that although he "blindsided" his wife, by then he had "checked out".

Luke claimed Porscha "wanted to stay for the wrong reasons", before adding: "It was a game to her, it was a massive game. The first time I spoke to you, I warned you. And I love the drama, but she is a drama queen."

