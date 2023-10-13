Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

13 October 2023, 10:59

Porscha and Terence's marriage was short-lived.
Porscha and Terence's marriage was short-lived. . Picture: E4

MAFS star Porscha made the explosive claims during a popular podcast – and said she had the messages to prove it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Porscha has claimed her husband Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women' during their stint on the show.

The outspoken bride, 36, accused her ex-partner of being unfaithful while the couple were filming for the experiment and told fans she had the messages to prove it.

During Wednesday night's explosive episode, the mother-of-one's loyalty was called into question at the commitment ceremony after she allegedly snogged four men during a steamy game of spin the bottle.

But now Porscha has pointed the finger back at her former groom, alleging he was 'in a relationship' with other girls while the cameras were still rolling.

Porscha accused her former husband of being unfaithful.
Porscha accused her former husband of being unfaithful. Picture: E4

Speaking to Will Njobvu on his podcast Reality with Will, she said: "Well since the show has been airing, I've had multiple women message me to say he was in a relationship with them.

"I kid you not, and I've got the receipts - I will show you. I'll get my phone and show you the DMs I've been getting."

"He's got another girlfriend now, basically he never planned to stay.. this was all to promote his DJ business."

Terence immediately hit back at his ex-wife's accusations, insisting that he never crossed the line with other women while they were together.

He told MailOnline: "I strongly refute any claim that I cheated on Porscha during the experiment."

Terence denied ever cheating on Porscha.
Terence denied ever cheating on Porscha. Picture: E4

Porscha made the claims about Terence following her dramatic exit from the series, in which her husband 'blindsided' her with his unexpected choice to leave.

The DJ and social worker told the experts he wasn't impressed with her antics and refused to continue his relationship, despite his wife wanting to stay.

Show rules dictate that if one person decides to remain in the experiment, both parties have to work on their marriage for another week.

But Terence was adamant he was walking away from the executive assistant for good, leaving the other brides and grooms in shock.

The couple had a rocky relationship from the start.
The couple had a rocky relationship from the start. Picture: E4

The claims come just days after co-star Luke labelled Porscha "fake" following the heated drinking game.

During a live video, the MAFS groom, who was matched up with Jay, reflected on the events with his "best mate" Terence.

Speaking of Porscha, Luke said: "How fake do you have to be to let them try and stay in the process, she was only there for one reason."

The DJ then explained he wasn't in the experiment for the ups and downs, but to him it seemed like "every week this woman's got me in drama".

He added that although he "blindsided" his wife, by then he had "checked out".

Luke claimed Porscha "wanted to stay for the wrong reasons", before adding: "It was a game to her, it was a massive game. The first time I spoke to you, I warned you. And I love the drama, but she is a drama queen."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Brad Skelly told fans he was "really trying to make it work".

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly claims he 'was never in love' with Shona Manderson

MAFS bride Porscha claimed Ella 'kissed everyone' during Instagram rant.

Married At First Sight's Porscha claims Ella 'kissed everyone' in steamy spin the bottle game

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Who is Married At First Sight's JJ Slater's ex-girlfriend? Victoria's Secret model revealed
My Mum Your Dad's Tolullah questioned ex Martin M on Instagram.

My Mum Your Dad's Tolullah confronts Martin M over 'brutal' end to romance

Married At First Sight's Shona claims Brad's behaviour was worse off-camera

Married At First Sight's Shona says Brad's behaviour was worse off-camera

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue shares her Christmas gift ideas with fans.

Sue Radford starts Christmas shopping spree for 22 kids and reveals list of pricey gifts

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal
Take That announce brand new podcast This Life, available to listen to on Global Player

Take That podcast: How to listen to Gary, Mark and Howard's new podcast This Life

Phillip Schofield has been lying low since his affair was exposed.

Where is Phillip Schofield now? What happened to the ex-This Morning star?

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career.

Holly Willoughby net worth 2023: How much is the This Morning presenter worth?

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Jonnie posted a series of photos of himself using a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Jonnie Irwin updates fans on terminal cancer battle after trying new treatment

Celebrities

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott proudly brands his family 'blended' amid Sharon romance

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott proudly brands his family 'blended' amid Sharon romance

Stacey Solomon is back with a new kidswear range at Primark.

Stacey Solomon launches cosy Primark kidswear collection for autumn

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Two sets of discounts kick in during October and November.

Disney reveals plans to make family trips more affordable

Lifestyle

Big Brother star Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates

Big Brother contestant Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates