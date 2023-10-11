Married At First Sight's Porscha claims Ella 'kissed everyone' in steamy spin the bottle game

11 October 2023, 17:08

MAFS bride Porscha claimed Ella 'kissed everyone' during Instagram rant.
MAFS bride Porscha claimed Ella 'kissed everyone' during Instagram rant. Picture: E4

MAFS bride Porscha took to Instagram to reveal what really happened between the co-stars on that wild night out.

Married At First Sight's Porscha has hit out at her co-stars online after she was accused of snogging four men during a steamy game of spin the bottle.

The mum-of-one, 36, took to social media to set the record straight after last night's explosive episode saw Luke tell her husband Terence that she kissed multiple grooms in the off-camera action.

The 40-year-old DJ wasn't best pleased with his friend's revelations and questioned his wife's loyalty after hearing the Essex lad's side.

But after the dinner party scenes aired on Tuesday evening, Porscha revealed it was actually trans bride Ella who snogged all the MAFS contestants on the wild night out.

The MAFS star hit back at her co-stars online.
The MAFS star hit back at her co-stars online. Picture: Instagram

Revealing the cast secret on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Ella kissed everyone!

"And Laura and Tasha sorry this ain't going to be the Porscha show.

"I'm done being gracious to you guys because I see the game now."

She cleared up the gossip on social media.
She cleared up the gossip on social media. Picture: Instagram

Porscha then launched into a rant, explaining what really happened during the controversial drinking game, adding: "I'm actually jumping on this immediately now.

"There wasn't even four guys there, first of all, and the only guys that I kissed were Luke and Tom.

"So I don't even know what Luke was talking about to Terence.

"It doesn't even matter anymore yeah, but you guys ain't even going to do this to me."

Porscha was confronted during the dinner party.
Porscha was confronted during the dinner party. Picture: E4

She continued: "The fact that Luke kissed Tom and kissed Paul – tongue – and kissed Nathanial but he wants to tell lies to Terence.

"Okay. I'm actually mad. I'm actually getting on this now. Because you guys are trying to do me dirty.

"And Jay, no, I wasn't kissing everyone, because you were kissing and scissoring Roz for a good 30 minutes but no-one said anything.

"You guys are all talking about me but not one of you guys are talking about yourselves."

Terence questioned his wife's loyalty.
Terence questioned his wife's loyalty. Picture: E4

Porscha finished her tirade with another potential bombshell, writing a message to her followers that read: "I'm actually over this narrative cause you know what there was over 8 people there, boys tongue kissing boys.

"Laura was also without her husband, did she also cheat?"

Speaking about the controversy during the heated episode, the sassy MAFS bride told producers "spin the bottle was just a bit of fun".

She said: "I told Terence straight after about the game, he was a little bit upset but we squashed it and I really don't need it to be brought up again."

But judging by the backlash she received, we're guessing this won't be the last time Porscha will be clearing up what really happened behind the scenes.

