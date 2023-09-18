Married At First Sight Jay: Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK - Meet Jay

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Married at First Sight Jay, from her age to her job and Instagram.

Married At First Sight is back with a bang as eight brides and eight grooms enter the experiment to find their perfect partner.

The 2023 series is bigger than ever. With a total of 36 episodes, we will see all of the couple's face happiness and heartbreak. Set to be the most explosive series yet, it's time to get to know the MAFSUK 2023 cast.

One of the contestants looking for love this year is Jay.

How old is Jay, what does she do for a living and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Jay.

The cast of Married At First Sight 2023 have been revealed. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How old is Married At First Sight Jay?

Jay is 31-years-old and from Lancashire.

Ahead of the show airing Jay said: "Hopefully, they’ve found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason."

Jay is one of the brides on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4 Television

What is Married At First Sight Jay's job?

Jay is a sales manager.

Speaking about her time on the show, Jay said that the experience was different to how she'd imagined it:

She said: "You think you know what you're getting yourself into and prepared for it and think you're ready for this. Until you're actually in it yourself nobody can prepare you for that.

"It's something that nobody does. Who goes and marries someone off the street?"

Jay will be paired with one of the grooms on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@jay_howard

What is Married At First Sight Jay's Instagram?

Jay's Instagram handle is @jay_howard.

She regularly posts sweet images of herself and her friends.

Jay is looking for her perfect partner. Picture: Instagram/@jay_howard

What has Married At First Sight Jay said about the show?

Chatting about of her fellow contestants, Jay said: "Everybody's got a big personality.

"You don't realise how intense it's going to be until you're in it yourself."

Jay added: "You're in for a treat, it's going to be a bumpy ride."

