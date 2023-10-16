Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

16 October 2023, 13:57

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss. Picture: Adrienne Naylor/Instagram - Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Adrienne Naylor has lost a staggering eight stone after embarking on a health journey.

The 27-year-old Project Support Officer from Cumbria is one of the new brides marrying a stranger on the hit reality TV show after struggling to find love in the conventional ways.

Adrienne has been sharing her weight loss journey on her Instagram page for years, offering words of support and guidance to others looking to get healthier and happier.

In total, Adrienne has lost eight stone since June 2017, when her journey to transform her body first started.

Married At First Sight's Adrienne Naylor has lost a total of eight stone since she started her health journey
Married At First Sight's Adrienne Naylor has lost a total of eight stone since she started her health journey. Picture: Adrienne Naylor/Instagram

Earlier this year, she posted a before and after picture of her weight loss, writing in the caption: "The best kind of love, is self love."

In November 2022, Adrienne posted an update when she reached her target of dropping eight stone, which she has achieved by training at the gym and changing her relationship with food.

Previously, she had written on her social media that she has had "such a bad relationship with food" where she would find herself eating too little or bingeing.

Adrienne will marry Matt on Married At First Sight
Adrienne will marry Matt on Married At First Sight. Picture: E4

Adrienne also admitted that while her first goal was to be slimmer, she now focuses on becoming strong by setting and beating her personal bests and lifting weights.

Reflecting on her journey own social media, she wrote: "A massive overwhelming feeling and reflection on the girl I used to be. Not just physically, but mentally.

"The journey I’ve came on to get to this point has been phenomenal. To everyone who has supported me and helped me get here, thank you. I will always try continue to help others along the way and inspire to show anything is possible."

In March 2022, when she reached her 7.5 stone loss, she wrote: "This morning was an emotional/overwhelming getting on the scales and seeing I met my next milestone. I’m so so so proud of myself. The girl on the left would never have dreamt of getting this far, but yet, here we are. The girl on the right, full of determination.

"To anyone who thinks they can’t do it, neither did i! You absolutely CAN! It’s not a easy journey, and there’s been many times I wanted to give up. BUT I haven’t, and I’m immensely proud of my self. It’s all about consistency, discipline & balance."

