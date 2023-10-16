Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

16 October 2023, 12:52

MAFS contestant Adrienne Naylor is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.
MAFS contestant Adrienne Naylor is hoping she's matched with 'the one'. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Here's everything you need to know about new Married At First Sight bride Adrienne Naylor from her age to her job.

Married At First Sight is hotting up as eight more hopefuls have joined the cast, and one newcomer on the hunt for true love is Adrienne Naylor.

After running out of dating options in rural Cumbria, the northern beauty has been paired with her perfect match by the MAFS experts – but what exactly is she looking for in a partner?

Fiercely independent Adrienne, who recently lost a whopping eight stone, says she wants a "worthy" man who is self-driven and shares her vision for a successful future.

Here we find out more about the glamorous reality star, from her age to her job, and more.

Married At First Sight's Adrienne describes herself as 'fiercely independent'.
Married At First Sight's Adrienne describes herself as 'fiercely independent'. Picture: Instagram/@adriennenaylor

How old is MAFS star Adrienne and what is her job?

Adrienne Naylor is a 27-year-old Project Support Officer from Cumbria.

According to social media, the glamorous contestant splits her time between Liverpool and the rural hills of the Lake District.

Judging by her feed, she loves getting dressed up for nights out and winds down with beautiful countryside walks.

Married At First Sight's Adrienne wants to be treated right and 'won’t settle for anything less'.
Married At First Sight's Adrienne wants to be treated right and 'won’t settle for anything less'. Picture: Channel 4

Does Adrienne have Instagram?

You can follow Adrienne from Married At First Sight on Instagram with the handle @adriennenaylor.

Who does Adrienne marry on Married At First Sight?

Adrienne is matched up with Matt by the Married At First Sight experts and meets him for the first time at the alter on their wedding day.

Reflecting on her wedding, the bride told us: "I was personally shocked as you kind of have this expectation, in previous series where the experts will give you something that you've not asked for or give you the opposite of your type, and you kind of have that niggling thought that I'm going to get down there and it's going to be completely not who I expected.

"I was personally, my wedding day was unbelievable and I felt like when I was matched with Matt we weren't strangers from the offset."

Looks like it could be a perfect match for Adrienne and Matt!

Adrienne splits her time between the Lakes and Liverpool.
Adrienne splits her time between the Lakes and Liverpool. Picture: Instagram/@adriennenaylor

What has Adrienne said about going on MAFS?

Adrienne told us that her friends see her love life as 'a joke' and that while she never thought she'd get married, it is something she has always wanted.

The bride told us: "One of the reasons that I had done this was because my love life to my friends is a joke, they don't need a comedy sketch because they've got me."

