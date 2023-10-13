Married At First Sight's Shona reveals she has 'found love' following split from Brad

Shona revealed she had found her "happy ending" – but not with Brad. Picture: E4/Instagram

MAFS bride Shona Manderson has moved on with 'kindest soul' after her explosive split from Brad Skelly.

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson told fans she had fallen for "the kindest soul" since splitting from her co-star Brad Skelly.

The 31-year-old, who was forced to quit the show when her husband was accused of "controlling" behaviour, revealed she was feeling "stronger" than ever before in her "happy" new relationship.

The performing arts teacher opened about her latest boyfriend to her social media followers, revealing "fate" kicked in at just the right time and sent her someone who loves her "just the way she is".

Speaking about her intense journey on the hit ITV show, the former MAFS bride admitted she had finally found her "happy ending".

Shona wrote on Instagram: "So that’s my journey over and this is my last lengthy MAFS post. The woman who walked into that hen do is back but stronger than before. ✨💗

"I applied for MAFS for love but unfortunately the person I was matched with was there to promote himself as a meditation guide, he love bombed me and ultimately I was sent home for his horrible behaviour.

"In the experiment I was completely blind sided by “I love you”. All his shitty behaviour but followed by “but I love you”. Even going as far as lying to people when we were sent home saying we chose to leave the experiment because we found ‘love’ in each other.

"The experiment wasn’t to blame he was the same person on the outside and when we finally went our separate ways he told me he never loved me, it was just a TV show, it was lust and he never had any emotional attachment to me whatsoever.

Brad confessed he was "never in love" with Shona. Picture: E4

"That’s when I finally woke the hell up. It made me look within and question why I put up with this behaviour, why being loved was so important to me and finally why did I lose myself so much in that relationship. I realised deep down I needed to love myself more.

"I did just that, I filled myself up with self love and when I was ready fate kicked in and I met the kindest soul who loves me just the way I am and it’s what I deserve. 💗✨

"I’m so happy writing this and sharing my happy ending with you. To all the special people who reached out to me with love thank you from the bottom of my heart. & to those who resonated watching our story unfold I really hope you realise you deserve so, so much more.

"Ultimately I thank you Bradley for sending me on the biggest self love journey because look at me now. 💗 Enjoy f***ing the Universe babes. 🪐 X #mafsuk."

Fans were thrilled to hear Shona had moved on with a new man and congratulated her on finding her confidence.

One social media user wrote: "So happy you’ve found your happy ending ❤️."

"He was dead behind the eyes and emotionally abusive. Glad you're away and happier now. All the best Xx," said another.

Fellow co-star Terence, who recently split from wife Porscha, wrote: "This woman right here 🙌🏾👏🏾 Hold your head high and fly like the beauty you are. Proud of you & keep shining ❤️💃🏾 Can’t wait to enjoy more memories with you, you already know I’m always here hyping you up 😂 Keep shining ❤️🤗.

While MAFS bride Peggy, who is married to Georges, added: "ANGEL!!! Me and mummy were in pieces watching your exit! 🥹😪 I could feel your hurt and frustration… I’m so sorry your MAFS journey had to end like it did. Life is truly not fair sometimes especially when you put 100% into it but try focus on the positives, you have your health and you will find true happiness and love now you’re a stronger woman. Life is a blessing and also a lesson. You deserve the world and this process will only make you stronger and any man would be lucky to have you 😍❤️."

