When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

23 October 2023, 12:03 | Updated: 23 October 2023, 14:19

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023?
Will there be a Married At First Sight UK reunion in 2023? Picture: Channel 4

Will there be a MAFS reunion? When will it air? And who will turn up? Here's everything we know about the show's dramatic final episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has dished up so much drama this year, from JJ Slater and Ella Morgan's secret affair to Shona Manderson and Brad Skelly's shock exit.

But there's still plenty more to come as the UK's most explosive series yet will see romance crash and burn for one married couple, love hot up for another, plus a furious cast feud end in a surprise groom axing.

As tension between the show's brides and grooms bubbles behind-the-scenes, fans are predicting one seriously explosive MAFS reunion episode this time around.

So, when is the Married At First Sight UK reunion? And who is on the guest list from the cast of 2023? Here's everything we know so far.

The fiery cast are sure to bring the drama.
The fiery cast are sure to bring the drama. Picture: Channel 4

When is the Married At First Sight UK 2023 reunion?

Married At First Sight UK series eight kicked off with a bang on Monday 18th September and is still blasting viewers with explosive cast dramas.

The hit TV experiment, which began with Luke and Jay finding a spark during the very first episode, has aired every Monday to Thursday since at 9pm on E4.

This particular series has 36 episodes in total, meaning fans still have plenty more dinner parties and relationship tasks to observe as the couples get tested by the show's experts.

Although Channel 4 has not yet confirmed when the official reunion episode will air, the final showdown is expected to unfold on Thursday 16th November.

Past series have put out bonus episodes though, including one final dinner party along with the classic on-couch chat, so stay tuned for all the juicy details when the official announcement drops.

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be explosive.
The MAFS UK reunion is set to be explosive. Picture: Channel 4

Who is going to the MAFS UK reunion?

Just like the date, the show has not yet confirmed who will rock up to the Married At First Sight UK reunion.

With so much tension between the 2023 cast, there's no guarantee it will be a full house.

However, one bride has revealed she will be in attendance to open up about her intense journey on the E4 experiment.

Shona Manderson, who found herself on the receiving end of "controlling" behaviour from her husband Brad Skelly, said she will be on the sofa ready to reveal all since her exit from the show.

Speaking on the MAFS Hysteria podcast, the performing arts teacher outlined her movements since she and her ex were asked to leave the series.

Shona said: "We got sent home at the end of April, we were together for about five or six weeks, then I went to Sri Lanka at the beginning of June and then went back to the reunion obviously."

Not sure whether she should have revealed the secret info, she added: "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that!"

Shona has confirmed she'll be attending the MAFS reunion.
Shona has confirmed she'll be attending the MAFS reunion. Picture: Channel 4

What happens in the MAFS UK reunion?

Judging by this year's fiery cast, we can expect fireworks during the reunion episode.

Between Tasha and and Erica's heated rows, Ella and Nathanial's total mess of a marriage and Georges constantly winding up his cast mates, there's no doubt a blazing row is set to take place.

In fact, the behaviour from the brides and grooms during the dinner parties this series has been so bad that producers have been forced to bring in extra security.

Married At First Sight UK’s Luke reveals the one rule all contestants broke

Jordan, who was matched with Erica, explained: "The dinner parties are chaos, it starts off with one or two people and then in the end... Everyone in there has their own friends and circles, everyone is on one side of an argument, so it's either team A or team B.

"At the end it's however many people sitting around the dinner table, all screaming and shouting at each other and cussing each other.

"As the series goes on, it gets more chaotic and worse and worse. In the end, it's like WWE."

Fellow groom JJ, who split from wife Bianca to pursue an attraction to Ella, added: "I remember just sitting there just nibbling bread, looking one side and the other at people shouting at each other. It's like an episode of Jeremy Kyle."

Jordan continued: "Let's put it this way when it's the dinner party, they pay the security guards a good amount of money and their wages were going up and up."

While JJ said: "They brought in extra security at some point. We went through plenty of red wine as well."

