Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds

19 October 2023, 11:57

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold
Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold. Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram - Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Bianca has revealed that she never knew JJ and Ella met up behind her back.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Bianca Petronzi said she is "hurt" after watching JJ Slater and Ella Morgan's affair play out on TV.

The 29-year-old hairstylist from Buxton took to her Instagram on Wednesday night after scenes showing JJ and Ella - who was matched with Nathanial Valentino - meeting up in the apartment complex aired on the show.

As well as revealing she was "hurt" watching the episode, she also added that she never knew that the pair had filmed a meet-up, finding out about it for the first time this week.

The cheating scandal on Married At First Sight was leaked to the press earlier this month, and will play out on the show over the next couple of weeks.

Married At First Sight's Bianca Petronzi was left heartbroken when JJ decided to move out of their apartment
Married At First Sight's Bianca Petronzi was left heartbroken when JJ decided to move out of their apartment. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to her social media, Bianca wrote: "Well tonight was a hard watch...again. Tonight was the first time I witnessed Ella and JJ meeting up behind my back as I wasn't even aware this scene happened.

"Although, thank you for your love and support and for all your beautiful messages. I will get back to you all I promise.

"I'll be signing off for the evening as reliving the experience is overwhelming and witnessing things I didn't know hurts."

JJ takes a step back from Bianca on MAFS UK

This week on Married At First Sight, JJ broke Bianca's heart when he told her he was going to move out of their apartment in order to get some space and gain some perspective.

While the bride was hopeful her husband would return feeling better about their romance, it was later revealed that JJ and Ella had been texting and even met up in the apartment complex.

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater could be seen flirting with Ella Morgan on this week's show
Married At First Sight's JJ Slater could be seen flirting with Ella Morgan on this week's show. Picture: Channel 4

During their meeting, JJ and Ella admitted they were both attracted to one another before discussing what was happening with their partners.

On Thursday night's episode of Married At First Sight, viewers will watch the drama break out at the dinner party where it appears JJ and Ella's secrets are exposed.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Fans are convinced that Jordan and Henry are heading for romance

Big Brother viewers convinced romance is blossoming between Jordan and Henry

TV & Movies

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Trending on Heart

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023

Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

Money

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed