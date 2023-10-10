Who is Married At First Sight's JJ Slater's ex-girlfriend? Victoria's Secret model revealed

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed. Picture: E4/Instagram

MAFS star JJ Slater's rumoured ex-partner has been uncovered as model Kelsie Jean Smeby, according to reports.

Married At First Sight's JJ Slater has been vocal about his previous relationship since joining the hit E4 dating show.

The fashion brand owner, 30, claimed to have dated a famous model who broke his heart after he discovered she had cheated on him.

Now, the identity of the new groom's ex-girlfriend appears to have been revealed as Victoria's Secret star Kelsie Jean Smeby.

According to MailOnline, the US-based stunner was previously in a relationship with the self-confessed 'player' and 'party boy'.

JJ had his heart broken when his former partner cheated on him. Picture: E4

JJ, who is now married to MAFS bride Bianca Petronzi, told the E4 experts he was ready to move on after falling over heels for a girl who works for a famous lingerie company.

During scenes for the show, he told producers: "My ex was a Victoria's Secret model and amazing to look at... I loved going out with her, she was really, really, really pretty and the relationship was pretty wild.

"At the time I definitely thought that I was in love with her but if you're going to play with fire then expect to get burnt.

"She cheated on me, it was horrible, and it hurt me a lot and it was probably one of the worst things that I've been through. I have been chasing the wrong type of girl and I'm aware of that now."

Kelsie Jean Smeby has one million followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kjsmeby

Kelsie appears to fit the bill, with one million followers on Instagram as well as links to designer brand Guess and online retailer Fashion Nova.

She describes herself as a 'fashion model' on her profile and lists the agencies that represent her, from Select Model London to One Management.

A show insider told MailOnline: "JJ made some bold claims about his partying lifestyle in LA and the company he kept, and it's not exaggerated.

"He had a wild and life enhancing experience out there where he mixed with some real A-listers.

"JJ was loved up with Kelsie until the relationship broke down in the worst possible way for him.

"It's the reason why his pals were hoping he was matched with a totally different type of girl on MAFS."

JJ claimed his ex worked for Victoria's Secret. Picture: Instagram/@kjsmeby

Kelsie has also previously featured on the MAFS star's Instagram account, appearing in pictures and videos from 2019.

JJ posted snaps of the couple inside a nightclub and one of his rumoured former girlfriend getting a caricature done of herself.

The Essex lad, who splits his time between LA and London, also shared a snippet of the duo having dinner together.

The video showed a naughty note on a plate reading: "Somebody is thinking kinky thoughts of you."

Since the couple's alleged split, JJ explained that although he has always gone for "good looks", he was now looking for a "nice" girl with more depth.

Kelsie Jean Smeby allegedly cheated on JJ. Picture: Instagram/@kjsmeby

JJ married Italian-English Bianca during their debut episode of Married At First Sight, but he immediately received backlash from viewers after his reaction to his bride.

He admitted at the time that she wasn't his "usual type", which led Bianca to question whether the relationship was right.

On their wedding day, he confessed: "I don't want to sound disappointed, but it wasn't love at first sight... It is difficult because she is a nice girl, but she isn't like the girls that I usually go for."

