Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras has asked viewers to be kind to Rosaline Darlington following their emotional split.

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras has issued a plea with viewers of the show to not be cruel to ex Rosaline Darlington after they split.

Thomas and Rozz became one of the most-loved couples on this year's MAFS after working with the experts to improve their relationship following an awkward wedding and honeymoon.

However, the relationship was not meant to be with Rozz calling quits on their romance during Tuesday night's commitment ceremony where she explained that something had changed "in her heart".

While their marriage did not work out, Thomas and Rozz remain very close friends and the groom has now taken to social media to encourage people to be kind towards her amid the backlash.

Married At First Sight's Rozz and Thomas split during the latest commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Sharing pictures from their commitment ceremony, Thomas wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday’s episode was so hard to watch. I hated seeing @rozzdarlington feel guilty for what needed to be said. How many of you all have wished the person you were with was honest? Honesty helps us heal and Rozz did nothing but take how I felt into account. I hated seeing her guilty because there’s nothing to feel guilty for. But I don’t want to take away what she needs to say by saying it here.

"I just know I gave it my all, especially my heart. That’s something I’ve always struggled to give someone. Here, I felt I did that."

He added: "But if anyone had sent or is thinking of sending any nasty or disparaging comments to @rozzdarlington, stop. She does not deserve it. All she deserves is your love and your support tonight.

"@rozzdarlington gave me my confidence back. She let me be me without any judgement. She has always been there for me when I’ve needed her and I hope she feels I have for her."

Rosaline posted her own message to fans following the homestay episodes where she started to have doubts about her future with Thomas.

Commenting on this post - which gained a lot of negative and hurtful comments - Thomas defended Rozz, writing: "Before anyone writes anything negative, you are watching a relationship between two people. Whilst you may have opinions, the only ones that matter, especially to me, are @rozzdarlington’s and my own. She was so kind to me and was honest with me throughout this entire process.

"I was sad and I still am, but I am not angry, upset or bitter about her decision. She made the right decision for her and we are allowed to change our minds regarding whether we continue to see someone or not. Just because you’ve seen me be kind to her on TV does not mean she should be my indentured wife for the rest of her life.

"She’s the most beautiful person I’ve met both inside and out. Sometimes we have to be selfish and put our needs before our own. So no more negativity. Be there for Rozz. It was hard enough on her."

Reflecting on her split from Thomas, Rozz explained that during the homestay segment of the show, she felt "broken and exhausted" and that she struggled with her abandonment issues and "lack of trust" from a previous relationship, which she explains she "could not shake".

Rozz wrote: "You may ask why do it? If you weren't ready? Well I was. I wanted marriage I really did! Tom was the best husband but maybe when you give so much positivity to others you forget to care for yourself. If you don't try will you ever know?"

She added: "All I can say is I'm sorry Thomas. I've said it 100 times and I will continue to be. You are a truly amazing person with the kindest heart and I will never hold you back from finding your happiness. I will always be your biggest cheerleader and I know we have a special friendship that will truly last forever no matter what anyone says."

