Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

17 October 2023, 16:04

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added
Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight UK viewers have complained about the series after two new couples are added to the experiment.

Married At First Sight viewers have shared their annoyance as two new couples arrive into the experiment half way into the series.

While most of the weddings took place in the first two weeks of the show returning, four new couples have been added to the cast, with the latest two entering the experiment this week.

Erica and Jordan and Bianca and JJ were the first two couples to enter the experiment late, followed by Adrienne and Matt this week as well as Sean and Mark.

While coverage is currently being aired of these weddings, fans of the show have shared that they would rather find out the latest drama between the existing couples.

Adrienne was one of the newer brides to marry a stranger on Married At First Sight
Adrienne was one of the newer brides to marry a stranger on Married At First Sight.

One person called the new weddings "annoying, disruptive and distracting" before arguing that it "doesn't add anything to the show" and instead just feels like "a real jarring interruption".

Another irritated viewer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "It just feels weird watching these new weddings late in the series especially when some cast members have already gone home".

A third commented: "Why are they still doing new weddings, it’s over half way in the experiment!!! It’s pointless!!! Just give me the drama of the couples already there, give us the dinner party already 🙄."

Married At First Sight UK's Ella causes stir at dinner party

The first couple to join the cast of Married At First Sight UK this week was Adrienne and Matt, whose wedding day went off without a hitch.

On Tuesday's episode, viewers will watch the final couple, Sean and Mark, get married - but will it be a success?

