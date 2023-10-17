Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

17 October 2023, 21:00

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight
Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/@markkiley/@seanmalkin12

By Hope Wilson

Are Mark and Sean still married? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight have some more late arrivals joining the experiment who are expected to cause lots of drama.

The final couple to tie the knot is 36-year-old Mark Kiley and 31-year-old Sean Malkin, who have an awkward start to their relationship after Mark claimed he 'didn't get what he wanted.'

However, with the help of MAFS experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, will Mark and Sean be able to build their connection and stay together?

Are Mark and Sean still together? Here is everything we know so far.

Mark and Sean are looking for love on Married At First Sight
Mark and Sean are looking for love on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Are Married At First Sight's Mark and Sean still together?

It is currently unknown whether Mark and Sean are still together.

As per the rules of Married At First Sight, the couple's are not able to comment on their relationship status until after their final episodes on the show have aired.

However the pair do follow each other on Instagram, so could this mean they are still on good terms?

Mark and Sean are the final couple to be wed on Married At First Sight
Mark and Sean are the final couple to be wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

What has Married At First Sight Mark said about Sean?

When speaking about first meeting Sean, Mark opened up about his family and friend's reactions to his new husband.

Mark told Heart: "My mum loved Sean, she loved the wedding. My little brother got on really well with him."

What has Married At First Sight Sean said about Mark?

When asked about his fellow cast members, Sean said: "The one thing we can definitely say about this year is that everyone was genuinely themselves.

"There wasn't necessarily anyone there for the camera, we were all in there fore genuine reasons. That made it a really good experience as well."

