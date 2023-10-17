Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

17 October 2023, 17:17

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed
Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed. Picture: Channel 4 - Sean Malkin/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin as he marries Mark Kiley.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's final couple - Sean Malkin and Mark Kiley - will get married this week, bringing the 13 weddings to an end.

Sean Malkin says he is looking for the real-deal in his partner and hopes for a groom with a good personality - could Mark be his dream man?

Having previously been unlucky in love, Sean is hoping to meet the one in the experiment, and has put his hope in the experts to find him his soulmate.

As Sean Malkin is introduced to the cast, here's everything you need to know about him.

Is Sean about to get everything he wants on Married At First Sight?
Is Sean about to get everything he wants on Married At First Sight? Picture: E4

How old is Sean Malkin and what is his job?

Sean Malkin is a 31-year-old store manager from Durham.

Who does Sean Malkin marry on Married At First Sight?

Sean Malkin is paired up with Mark Kiley by the Married At First Sight experts, and the couple meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Sean and Mark are the last couple to marry on this series of MAFS, and will have a lot to catch-up on when they meet the rest of the cast.

Does Sean Malkin have Instagram?

You can follow Sean Malkin on Instagram with the handle @seanmalkin12.

What has Sean Malkin said about being on Married At First Sight?

Ahead of his time on Married At First Sight airing on TV, Sean told us that he has never been on TV before which means this process was very new for him.

He did, however, say that he felt like every member of the cast was genuine - something many of his co-stars did not agree with.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

My Mum Your Dad set to return for second series following show success

My Mum Your Dad will return for second series in 2024

Shona revealed she had found her "happy ending" – but not with Brad.

Married At First Sight's Shona reveals she has 'found love' following split from Brad

TV & Movies

A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future.

Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Mum-of-22 Sue shares her Christmas gift ideas with fans.

Sue Radford starts Christmas shopping spree for 22 kids and reveals list of pricey gifts

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

TV & Movies

Porscha made the explosive claims during the Reality with Will show.

Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal
My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance