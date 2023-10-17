Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed. Picture: Channel 4 - Sean Malkin/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight's Sean Malkin as he marries Mark Kiley.

Married At First Sight's final couple - Sean Malkin and Mark Kiley - will get married this week, bringing the 13 weddings to an end.

Sean Malkin says he is looking for the real-deal in his partner and hopes for a groom with a good personality - could Mark be his dream man?

Having previously been unlucky in love, Sean is hoping to meet the one in the experiment, and has put his hope in the experts to find him his soulmate.

As Sean Malkin is introduced to the cast, here's everything you need to know about him.

Is Sean about to get everything he wants on Married At First Sight? Picture: E4

How old is Sean Malkin and what is his job?

Sean Malkin is a 31-year-old store manager from Durham.

Who does Sean Malkin marry on Married At First Sight?

Sean Malkin is paired up with Mark Kiley by the Married At First Sight experts, and the couple meet for the first time on their wedding day.

Sean and Mark are the last couple to marry on this series of MAFS, and will have a lot to catch-up on when they meet the rest of the cast.

Does Sean Malkin have Instagram?

You can follow Sean Malkin on Instagram with the handle @seanmalkin12.

What has Sean Malkin said about being on Married At First Sight?

Ahead of his time on Married At First Sight airing on TV, Sean told us that he has never been on TV before which means this process was very new for him.

He did, however, say that he felt like every member of the cast was genuine - something many of his co-stars did not agree with.

