Married At First Sight: Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's fight explained

30 October 2023, 17:09

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle saw their fight turn physical after weeks of tension building between the two
Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle saw their fight turn physical after weeks of tension building between the two. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

How did Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's fight start? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley, 31, and Jordan Gayle, 26, are set to come to blows on the show this week, which ultimately leads to Luke being removed from the series.

Their partners Jay Howard, 31, and Erica Roberts, 25, also appear to have been caught up in the drama, as Luke's exit called time on Jay's MAFS experience as well.

Despite help from experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas to keep the calm, the cast have had a drama-filled series which is set to culminate in this physical fight. Since the news of the altercation was released both Luke and Jordan have been teasing their feud online, even dressing up as the other at one point.

But how did Luke and Jordan's fight begin? Here is everything you need to know.

Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle have a physical fight on Married At First Sight which sees Luke being kicked off the show
Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle have a physical fight on Married At First Sight which sees Luke being kicked off the show. Picture: Channel 4

The disagreements between the two began when Jordan criticised JJ Slater, 30, for not telling his wife Bianca Petronzi, 29, that he was having an affair with 29-year-old Ella Morgan who was married to Nathanial Valentino, 36, at the time.

Luke decided to stick up for JJ and found himself sparring with Jordan over their fellow groom's behaviour.

Married At First Sight star Luke Worley engaged in a battle of words with fellow groom Jordan Gayle before their fight became physical
Married At First Sight star Luke Worley engaged in a battle of words with fellow groom Jordan Gayle before their fight became physical. Picture: Channel 4

Tensions continued to rise between the two during the MAFS retreat after Jordan criticised Laura Vaughan, 34, and 35-year-old Arthur Poremba's relationship. This again caused Luke to stand up for his friend and led to him and Jordan having a war of words.

During the same conversation, Luke made 'cheating comments' regarding Jay which Jordan noted and told his wife Erica.

Jordan Gayle has had a fraught relationship with Married At First Sight cast member Luke Worley as the two continued to argue at the retreat
Jordan Gayle has had a fraught relationship with Married At First Sight cast member Luke Worley as the two continued to argue at the retreat. Picture: Channel 4

At the next dinner party Luke became poorly and had to leave early. Once the groom had made his exit, Erica and Jordan revealed Luke's comments to Jay, leaving her devastated.

This inevitably caused drama between Luke and Jay, as well as putting further strain on Luke and Jordan's friendship.

The latest teaser trailer shows Luke banging on Jordan's apartment door, ready to confront his fellow groom over his comments.

Watch Married At First Sight's Luke confront Jordan here:

Married At First Sight tease Luke and Jordan’s fight

There seems to be no love lost between the two as they have continued to goad each other online.

In one social media video Luke dressed up as Jordan which involved placing a mop on his head while wearing an England football shirt in a nod to footballer Jack Grealish whom Jordan says he is often confused for.

Luke replied to one of Jordan's videos, saying: "So it looks like you can't take my name out of your mouth and you want to keep dragging this on.

"So me defending myself this week, mate, do not forget what you've done and what people are going to see this week coming.

"In next week's episode, you're going to be outed. And you're saying, 'Oh, my mask is slipping.' Bro, your wig is slipping, I'm telling you.

"Now, people see the true colours and what you do to make a vulnerable girl upset."

Luke Worley has hit out at his Married At First Sight co-star Jordan Gayle
Luke Worley has hit out at his Married At First Sight co-star Jordan Gayle. Picture: Instagram/Luke Worley

Fans will get to witness the fallout on the show this week as well as a dramatic Commitment Ceremony which is set to rock the experiment.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK finish?

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Trending on Heart

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars pay tribute
Matthew Perry dead: Friends co-stars pay heartbreaking tributes to actor

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to actor following tragic death

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

Fans are wondering if JJ Slater and Ella Morgan are still in a relationship

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba have faced obstacles on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan breaks silence after grooms 'attack' relationship with Arthur Poremba