Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan planning to fight again in boxing match

31 October 2023, 12:11

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan planning to fight again in boxing match
Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan planning to fight again in boxing match. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has confirmed that he and co-star Jordan Gayle will go up against each other in a boxing match.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle are planning to fight again in an organised boxing match.

This comes after Jay Howard's husband was kicked off the show after physical fight with Erica Roberts' groom broke out in the MAFS apartments, leading to Luke being kicked off the show.

While Jay and Luke have confirmed they are still together following the drama, the hatred between Jordan and Luke appears to be stronger than ever.

Following his exit from the show, Luke appeared on Jordan Brook's Into The Barbershop where he revealed they are planning to get into the ring be cause they "want to hurt each other".

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has said both he and Jordan Gayle are keen to take their fight to a boxing ring
Married At First Sight's Luke Worley has said both he and Jordan Gayle are keen to take their fight to a boxing ring. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking to Jordan, Luke said: "Me and Jordan f**king hate each other.

"I'll be honest with you, it's boiling over, it's come to the point where I am in contact with a big influencer boxing organisation. We are trying to get something over the line."

He went on: "We want to literally hurt each other. We'll do it in a ring, we'll do it legally. I want to punch his head in again."

Luke said that in preparation for the boxing match, he has lost 21 pounds and only has four more to go in order to match Jordan's 180, explaining: "I said I'd meet him at 180lbs and I am 184lbs now."

He teased that as soon as this gets over the line, it will be happening in the next few months.

It appears there may be hopes that after this boxing match the pair can squash their hatred, with Luke telling host Jordan: "After this boxing, could we squash it? Maybe.

"I've already beat him once, if I have to beat him in the ring to shut him up then that's what it is going to take."

Watch the fight here:

Luke and Jordan have a physical fight on MAFS UK

It was during Tuesday night's episode of Married At First Sight that the fight between Jordan and Luke aired.

After speaking to wife Jay, Luke stormed to Jordan and Erica's apartment to talk about the comments they had made to his wife which ended with a physical scuffle breaking out between them.

The experts later revealed at the commitment ceremony that because the fight was initiated by Luke, he would have to leave the experiment.

While Luke apologised to Jordan for becoming violent on the sofa at the commitment ceremony, the groom did not accept the apology and appeared happy when Luke was asked to leave.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

TV & Movies

Peggy and Georges are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Peggy and Georges still together?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

When was Married At First Sight filmed? Everything you need to know

When was Married At First Sight filmed? Everything you need to know

TV & Movies

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates 'huge milestone' for 'last baby'

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford celebrates 'huge milestone' for 'last baby'

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle saw their fight turn physical after weeks of tension building between the two

Married At First Sight: Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's fight explained

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras shows off impressive body transformation

Married At First Sight's Thomas Kriaras shows off impressive body transformation

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023: First look at rumoured line-up

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Matthew Perry death: Friends co-stars break silence with joint statement

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay confirm they're still together after leaving experiment
The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK finish?

Erica and Jordan tied the knot on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

TV & Movies

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Was Matthew Perry married and does he have any children?

Matthew Perry latest: Friends actor's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as co-stars mourn loss

Matthew Perry death latest: Friends cast break silence as post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

Matthew Perry dead: Friends co-stars pay heartbreaking tributes to actor

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars pay tribute to actor following tragic death

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

Lifestyle

The extra charge was specified on the menu.

Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

Parenting

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

Lifestyle

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?