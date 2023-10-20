Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

20 October 2023, 10:11

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'
Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'. Picture: Instagram/Shona Manderson/Matt Pilmoor

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt were seen on a 'date.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight stars Shona Manderson, 31, and Matt Pilmoor, 29, are rumoured to be 'dating' after the two were spotted out in public.

In video footage obtained by The Sun, Shona and Matt could be seen together at a coffee shop, enjoying some quality time with each other.

This new revelation comes after Shona left MAFS last week when her relationship with her husband Brad Skelly, 28, was questioned by experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas. Not long after her exit, Shona took to Instagram to inform fans that she had "found love" after her relationship to Brad fizzled out.

News of this surprising romance will be a shock to fans, as Shona left the experiment before Matt joined the show. Viewers also saw Matt marry Adrienne Naylor, 27, earlier this week, which saw sparks fly between the couple.

Shona Manderson left Married at First Sight last week
Shona Manderson left Married at First Sight last week. Picture: Channel 4

A source who witnessed Shona and Matt's 'date' told The Sun:

"I’m a big fan of the show so I couldn’t believe it when they strolled in together because Matt’s only just joined the show.

"I’m really disappointed I saw them to be honest because there’s still a month or so to go – and now I know his marriage to Adrienne won’t last.

"But I wish them all the best and hopefully they both fare better in the real world than they did on the show.”

Matt Pilmoor married Adrienne Naylor on Married At First Sight
Matt Pilmoor married Adrienne Naylor on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@mattpilmoor

When asked about Shona and Matt's blossoming relationship, A Channel 4 spokesperson said:

"Whilst we don’t comment on speculation, we are well aware of how much our audience dislike spoilers – we do too.

"We hope audiences will continue to follow the journeys of our couples Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4 or you can stream on Channel 4. There are plenty more twists and turns to come."

Despite the spoilers, there is plenty more drama to come according to Channel 4
Despite the spoilers, there is plenty more drama to come according to Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

This isn't the first spoiler which has been leaked during this series of Married At First Sight.

Last month MAFS cast member Nathanial Valentino, 36, spoke out against the show and accused the series of being "scripted."

It was also revealed that Ella Morgan, 29, and JJ Slater, 30, had embarked on an affair during their time on the Married At First Sight, whilst Ella was still married to Nathanial, and JJ was wed to 29-year-old Bianca Petronzi.

JJ Slater and Ella Morgan's relationship was revealed in the press before it was aired on Married At First Sight
JJ Slater and Ella Morgan's relationship was revealed in the press before it was aired on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

News of Luke Worley, 30, and Jordan Gayle, 25, having a physical altercation which resulted in Luke and his wife Jay Howard, 31, being removed from the experiment, was also leaked to the press.

Despite this, fans have been faithfully tuning in to watch the couples as their relationships develop.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule everyone has broken

Married At First Sight star reveals one show rule all contestants broke

The Big Brother evictions have begun

Who is up for eviction this week on Big Brother? Nominations and voting details explained

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds

Fans are convinced that Jordan and Henry are heading for romance

Big Brother viewers convinced romance is blossoming between Jordan and Henry

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash
MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those repaying student loans

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was criticised online

Molly-Mae Hague hits out at mum-shamers after saying she feels 'mentally drained'

Celebrities

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

Lifestyle

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023

Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

Money

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?