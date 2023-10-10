Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

10 October 2023, 13:16

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin? Picture: ITV/ Hollie Baldwin - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brad Skelly is reportedly in a new relationship with Hollie Baldwin after splitting from Married At First Sight wife Shona Manderson.

Brad Skelly, 27, appears to have moved on from his controversial time on Married At First Sight after reportedly splitting from wife Shona Manderson, 31.

The model from Grimsby is said to be in a new relationship with 25-year-old Hollie Baldwin, who appeared to confirm her romance with Brad over the weekend.

According to reports, Brad and Shona split shortly after their time on Married At First Sight was cut short after the groom was branded "controlling" and "manipulative" by viewers.

From Brad's split from Shona to his new girlfriend and being kicked off the show, here's everything you need to know.

Hollie Baldwin appeared to confirm her romance with the Married At First Sight star on Instagram. Picture: Hollie Baldwin/Instagram

Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Brad Skelly is reportedly in a relationship with fitness guru Hollie Baldwin.

The pair first sparked relationship speculation when they were reportedly seen kissing at the VIP Scarefest launch at Alton Towers last Friday night.

A source told the Mail Online: "It wasn't long after Brad was axed from Married At First Sight UK that he and Shona went their separate ways, it was clear from the process that their relationship was never going to work.

"Brad and Hollie know each other from their hometown and connected instantly, they were kissing in front of the other MAFS UK cast on Friday night, they weren't holding anything back.

"Hollie didn't pose for any of the official photographs at the launch event as Brad was keen not to give away that his marriage with Shona is over. But they are an item and looked really loved up."

Hollie later appeared to confirm her romance with Brad, posting a picture with him on her Instagram story over the weekend with a padlock emoji.

Have Brad Skelly and Shona Manderson split?

It has been reported that Brad and Shona are no longer together following their time on Married At First Sight.

There was an instant connection between the bride and groom when they first met on their wedding day, however, their relationship turned sour once they moved in together.

In recent scenes aired on the hit reality TV show, the Married At First Sight experts called Brad out for displaying controlling behaviour, telling him that he doesn't have to "allow" Shona to do anything as she is "his equal".

Fellow bride Laura Vaughan also called out Brad's behaviour, telling Shona that she had to put an end to his behaviour.

Brad appears to tell wife Shona to ‘shut up’ on Married At First Sight

Why was Brad Skelly kicked off Married At First Sight?

Recently, it was confirmed by Channel 4 that Brad will be asked to leave Married At First Sight after displaying controlling behaviour towards wife Shona.

A spokesperson told the Mail Online: "The couple’s exit plays out in the show. It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment.

"The relationships on Married at First Sight UK are closely monitored off screen, by production and an independent psychologist. If any of the relationships develop in a way that is deemed to be potentially unhealthy for either party, we would take expert psychological advice as to whether it was time for them to leave the process.

"The welfare of all contributors on Married at First Sight UK is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to contributors at all times during filming, including 24/7 access to a member of the welfare team or psych support."

