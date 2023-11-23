Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley proudly shows off two stone weight loss. Picture: Luke Worley / Instagram / Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Luke Worley has lost 22lbs since leaving Married At First Sight and splitting from wife Jay Howard.

Luke Worley, 31, has proudly showed off his weight loss of almost two stone following the end of Married At First Sight.

After being kicked off the show for fighting with fellow groom Jordan Gayle, Luke returned to the series for the final dinner party and commitment ceremony.

During these explosive and highly emotional episodes, it was revealed that the Essex lad had split from his on-screen bride Jay Howard.

While the pair were believed to be one of the strongest on this year's series, they ended up calling it quits after leaving the experiment.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley showed off the before and after pictures of his impressive weight loss. Picture: Luke Worley / Instagram

After reflecting on his poor mental health at the time of leaving the show, Luke has gone on to drop an impressive 22lbs with a change of diet and exercise.

Sharing four pictures of his gradual weight loss on Instagram, he wrote: "Coming off MAFS I was 205lbs, Now I’m 183lbs 🙌🏼 22lbs lost - Getting match fit 👀🥊…and then ready for a much needed holiday 🏝️."

Luke has previously revealed that he was dropping weight in order to be able to fight his Married At First Sight nemesis Jordan in a boxing match after the pair clashed on the show.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle will battle each other in a boxing match next year. Picture: Luke Worley / Instagram - Jordan Gayle / TikTok

Appearing on Into The Barbershop after his exit from the hit reality TV show, Luke explained: "Me and Jordan f**king hate each other.

"I'll be honest with you, it's boiling over, it's come to the point where I am in contact with a big influencer boxing organisation. We are trying to get something over the line."

He went on: "We want to literally hurt each other. We'll do it in a ring, we'll do it legally. I want to punch his head in again."

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay split shortly after leaving the experiment. Picture: Channel 4 / Luke Worley - Instagram

The latest reports are that Jordan and Luke's boxing match will take place in February 2024, however, a specific date is yet to be confirmed.

Jordan took to TikTok recently to accuse Luke of not signing the contract for the match, which he has since denied.

Married At First Sight’s Jordan accuses Luke of not signing boxing contract

Erica Roberts' boyfriend said: "It’s getting interesting now. All we need now is for Luke to be brave enough to sign the contract and agree to fight me, everything else is in place, the fight date, the venue, all the plans, it’s all there.

“All we need is Luke to put your money where your mouth is. You’ve been running your mouth long enough. The time has come. I’m fed up with all this talk, and Luke’s words are going to come back to haunt him."

Meanwhile, Luke has claimed that he is getting paid around £25,000 for taking part in the boxing match.

Replying to a fan's comment on his weight loss post which read: "This boxing match is actually embarrassing. Two grown men! Well done on the weight loss though!", Luke posted: "Would you turn down over 25k for 10 mins in the ring?"

