When was Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed? Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When was the MAFS final dinner party and reunion filmed? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight has taken over our screens for the past few months, with verbal altercations, couple swapping and even a physical fight.

The fiery cast have kept us entertained with their dramatic outbursts, but we only have a few episodes left before the 2023 series draws to a close.

This week viewers witnessed an explosive final dinner party which saw cheating allegations and break ups as the main topic of conversation. However as TV shows are usually filmed months in advance, many have been left wondering when these scenes were recorded.

When was the MAFS reunion and final dinner party filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

Married At First Sight will be coming to an end soon. Picture: Channel 4

When was the Married At First Sight final dinner party filmed?

It appears that the Married At First Sight final dinner party was filmed in July.

A source told The Sun: "This series of Married At First Sight started filming way back in February, and there was also a reunion filmed in July - so it was all in the can before any of this series had been aired.

"As the episodes have been screened, the cast have seen things unfold that they weren't aware of at the time of filming, so a lot of dynamics have changed since the reunion episode was shot in the summer."

The Married At First Sight final dinner party episode saw Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts argue over cheating rumours. Picture: Channel 4

When was the Married At First Sight reunion filmed?

As the series has just as much drama off screen and as it has on screen, producers decided to film a special bonus reunion episode after the original 'final episode' had been filmed.

The MAFS reunion was filmed in November, however there will be some people missing from the episode.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Luke Worley, 31, had been 'axed' from the reunion, following his fight with Jordan Gayle, 27.

It is also believed that Nathanial Valentino, 36, will not be attending the reunion after speaking out against the show.

