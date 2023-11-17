Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship

17 November 2023, 11:02

Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship
Married At First Sight's Shona and Matt confirm secret relationship. Picture: Matt Pilmoor / Shona Manderson - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor had to keep their relationship a secret until the end of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor may not have found love with their original partners - Brad Skelly and Adrienne Naylor - but have found happiness with one another after meeting for the first time during the reunion dinner party.

Now the series has come to an end, the pair have been able to confirm their romance to the world after five months of keeping it to themselves.

Due to Shona leaving the experiment alongside Brad before Matt joined the cast, the pair met for the first time at the reunion dinner party, at which point they had both split from their on-show partners.

Confirming their romance to OK! magazine, the pair said that they are in love and ecstatic to be able to talk about their romance at last.

Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson have found love outside the experiment of Married At First Sight
Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson have found love outside the experiment of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Shona told the publication: "We have a really healthy, happy, safe, fun, relationship - I really appreciate Matt so much, it’s what I deserve, we deserve each other. I’m proud to be his girlfriend and it just works."

They reflected on how difficult it was to keep their relationship a secret - as Matt's journey on the show was still playing out on-screen - explaining: "Matt would be driving and I would be in the back, we would be walking around Nottingham and I'd be all the way over there, we were like secret agents on a mission".

When asked if they would have liked to have been matched up with one another from the start of the experiment, they said: "We had to do what we had to do, my experience was good but we were meant to go on those journeys to find each other.

"Being together from the start would have been incredible but I think it happened this way around for a purpose."

Shona Manderson married Brad Skelly on Married At First Sight, but the couple's relationship did not work out
Shona Manderson married Brad Skelly on Married At First Sight, but the couple's relationship did not work out. Picture: E4

Shona explained that she felt "really empowered" at the reunion and, at the time, she was happy being single.

When she met Matt at the reunion, however, they started to get to know each other and swapped numbers. The pair were keen to take things slow though, agreeing that they wouldn't meet-up straight away.

Shona was mindful not to repeat history, telling the publication: "I wanted to learn from my experience with Brad, I didn't want to go in head first, I wanted it to be a slow burner."

After five weeks of texting and calls, the pair met-up for the first time and after moving at a "natural" pace for two months Matt asked Shona to be his girlfriend.

"I got Shona some sunflowers because they're her favourite with a little card in the middle of them and it just said 'Will you be my girlfriend?'", Matt explained.

Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor came back together for the Married At First Sight reunion following their split
Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor came back together for the Married At First Sight reunion following their split. Picture: Channel 4

The pair have since confessed their love for one another, with Shona explaining: "We were nearly saying 'I love you' but I was scared to say it again because of everything that I went through, I felt like I could never say it again.

"I was feeling these feelings and trying to understand, is this lust, is this love? And then Matt looked at me and told me he loved me and I was like 'I don't believe you'."

She added: "He kept having to say it to me for a bit and then I was like 'I love you too!'"

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Married At First Sight's Nathanial Valentino confirms bitter feud with co-star Laura Vaughan

Josie Gibson wearing a pink blouse with a This Morning backdrop

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

Matt and Adrienne were paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

When was Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

When was the Married At First Sight reunion and final dinner party filmed?

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley shares health admission following dramatic dinner party

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Why is Nathanial not at the Married At First Sight final dinner party and reunion?

Shona Maderson and Matt Pilmoor are said to be 'dating'

Married At First Sight's Shona Manderson 'dating' co-star Matt Pilmoor

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight final episode: When does MAFS end?

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Married At First Sight: Jordan and Erica cheating allegations explained

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Martin Lewis shares Black Friday advice and deals to help save thousands

Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets

Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston breaks her silence following Matthew Perry's death

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau hint they're still together after Final Vows

Married At First Sight's Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau hint they're still together after final vows
Married At First Sight viewers praise Ella for emotional decision to split with JJ

Married At First Sight viewers praise Ella for making heartbreaking decision to split with JJ
Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Are Married At First Sight couple Peggy and Georges still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Ella Morgan and JJ Slater still together?

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song

Married At First Sight star Matt Pilmoor sees his mum voice concerns over Adrienne Naylor ahead of Final Vows

Married At First Sight star Matt Pilmoor sees his mum voice concerns over Adrienne Naylor

Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking health update as he reveals hospital visit

Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking health update as he reveals hospital visit

Celebrities

Married At First Sight fans fear Tasha and Paul aren't together after expert hinted at twist

Married At First Sight fans fear Tasha Jay and Paul Liba aren't together after expert hinted at twist
I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup: Full list of stars going into the jungle revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup: Full list of stars going into the jungle revealed

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Erica and Jordan still together?