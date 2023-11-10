Married At First Sight’s Arthur Poremba reveals he went on date one week before wedding

10 November 2023, 11:26

Married At First Sight’s Arthur Poremba reveals he went on date one week before wedding
Married At First Sight’s Arthur Poremba reveals he went on date one week before wedding. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS groom Arthur Poremba made the shocking confession at last night's dinner party, putting his relationship with Laura Vaughan in jeopardy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight star Arthur Poremba, 35, found himself in hot water last night after revealing he went on a date just one week before he married his wife, 34-year-old Laura Vaughan.

This revelation came during a dramatic dinner party which also saw the groom say "there's still time" for him to kiss fellow MAFS cast member Tasha Jay, 25, despite her being in a relationship with 26-year-old Paul Liba.

Arthur's comments led to shock amongst the other brides and grooms, with Arthur then backpedaling to reveal he actually went on the date two weeks before meeting Laura, not one week like he initially stated. A visibly annoyed Laura then confronted her husband on his confession, leading them to grow even further apart.

Both Laura and Arthur have taken to Instagram to explain their feelings on the situation, however it is clear that Arthur does not regret his decision to go on the date.

Arthur Poremba shocked his wife Laura Vaughan by revealing he went on a date one week before getting married
Arthur Poremba shocked his wife Laura Vaughan by revealing he went on a date one week before getting married. Picture: Channel 4

Arthur shared an image of the moment he revealed he had been on a date before the experiment and added the comment: "Don't see anything wrong with that."

His partner Laura had other opinions on the matter and took to social media to explain why she was hurt by Arthur's confession.

Watch Arthur confess to going a date weeks before joining MAFS here:

MAFS UK's Arthur reveals dating bombshell

The TV bride wrote: "Guys, to be completely clear. The reason I was upset that Arthur said he'd had a date a week prior to the wedding is because the process takes so long. You sign up and you commit to this experiment weeks beforehand.

"And I worried that he wasn't taking it seriously. Marriage is important and going on a date a week before made me wonder if he was 'in it' as much as I was in no way upset that he dated someone prior to knowing me.

"Everyone has a past, it's just the commitment to this experiment I was worried about."

Laura later added another Instagram Story which read: "And for those asking, back story filming are filmed about a month prior to the wedding so...yeah."

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan took to Instagram to explain her feelings on Arthur Poremba's confession
Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan took to Instagram to explain her feelings on Arthur Poremba's confession. Picture: Instagram/Laura Vaughan

Throughout the experiment Laura and Arthur have had their challenges. From the couple not gelling on their wedding day, to the other grooms suggesting the pair were not compatible and Arthur clashing with Laura's friends, the pair have had a rollercoaster journey on MAFS.

Since filming has ended, the spotlight on their relationship has continued to intensify. Last month Tasha was forced to deny she and Arthur were dating after they were pictured holding hands.

More recently Arthur was reportedly seen 'kissing' another woman on a night out, putting his relationship status into question.

Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba tied the knot on Married At First Sight
Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba tied the knot on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@laurajayvaughan

With the help of experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling, the pair have been trying to work on their connection.

Fans won't have to wait long until the final episode of MAFS which will reveal which couples are still together, and who has split up. The cast will then reunite for an explosive reunion episode so the couples can air their opinions one last time.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup: Full list of stars going into the jungle revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup: Full list of stars going into the jungle revealed

Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?

Ant and Dec net worth: How much are the I'm A Celebrity presenters worth?

Celebrities

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Who are the rumoured campmates?

Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagree on kids

Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor have major disagreement

Exclusive
Married At First Sight's Arthur says 'there's still time' to kiss Tasha in first look

Married At First Sight's Arthur Poremba says 'there's still time' to kiss Tasha Jay in first look

John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more

John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Celebrities

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight UK take part: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

John Lewis finally reveal Christmas advert for 2023 starring loveable venus fly trap

John Lewis finally reveals Christmas advert for 2023 starring loveable venus flytrap

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Who sings Festa and what does it mean?

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 music: Festa song lyrics and meaning revealed

Married At First Sight Luke Worley 'axed' from reunion episode after fight with Jordan Gayle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley 'axed' from reunion episode after fight with Jordan Gayle

Trending on Heart

How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained

How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained

Celebrities

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside their romance and why it ended

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside the relationship and why they split

Celebrities

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about emotional phone call that ended their relationship

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about heartbreaking phone call that ended their relationship

Celebrities

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

Celebrities

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Married At First Sight JJ Slater ex-girlfriend: Who is model Kelsie Jean Smeby?

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges
Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end? Finale date revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed